news

Murderers convicted before 2002 can still work with children ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Viru Prison in Jõhvi, Northeastern Estonia. April 2017.
Viru Prison in Jõhvi, Northeastern Estonia. April 2017. Source: (Tairo Lutter/Postimees/Scanpix)
News

According to daily Postimees, the government is working on a legislative amendment that would make it illegal for individuals convicted of murder to work with children even after they served their sentence. So far this has been possible for those convicted before 2002 because of a technicality.

As the paper wrote, the government swung into action after it turned out that an individual that was convicted and served a prison sentence both for manslaughter and attempted murder had worked as a mathematics teacher at different schools in Tallinn for nine years.

The teacher was fired just before starting the tenth year of their career following a report by Radar, an investigative TV program on Kanal 2.

The amendment is intended to close a gap in current law thanks to which people who were convicted of murder before 2002 are still allowed to work with children after serving their sentence. Three ministries are working to amend the Child Protection Act to bar anyone previously convicted of manslaughter or murder from working with children, regardless of the law under which they were convicted.

The amendment is expected to enter into force on Jan. 1, 2018.

Current law makes it possible for people who were convicted of manslaughter or murder before 2002 to work with children due a technicality, as the Child Protection Act fails to mention the relevant articles of the Criminal Code that were in effect before 2002.

“The Child Protection Act refers to specific provisions of the Penal Code, which prevent someone from working with children. The provisions of the Criminal Code that were in effect before 2002 are not listed as such restrictions,” Aare Pere, adviser at the Ministry of Justice, told Postimees.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

ministry of justicecrime


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

id card security risk discovered
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
08.09

GALLERY: Boris Johnson visits British troops at Tapa

08.09

Defense ministers discuss EU's military integration and cooperation

07.09

Kaljulaid, Stoltenberg discuss NATO's adaptation to security situation

07.09

Mogherini in Tallinn: EU considering expanding North Korea sanctions

07.09

Mikser: No decision likely this year on ending Turkey-EU talks

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:07

Murderers convicted before 2002 can still work with children

14:22

Foreign, security policy experts of EU parliaments meeting in Tallinn

13:38

Latvian court rejects Oleg Ossinovski’s request to be tried in Estonia

10:32

EU’s foreign ministers meet Eastern Partnership counterparts in Tallinn

08.09

Lithuanian official: Baltic regulators agree in principle on gas trade

08.09

Mikser: EU's strength lies in unity

08.09

E-Volution of Data Protection conference held in Tartu

08.09

Candidates' order on Tallinn ballot decided by drawing lots

08.09

Ferry Tiiu to reenter service following repairs next week

08.09

Taxify halts London services days after launch due to issues with regulator

08.09

Environmentalists to contest Reidi Road approval in circuit court

08.09

Ratas meets with Commission Vice-President Katainen

08.09

Number of job vacancies in second quarter reaches nine-year high

08.09

GALLERY: Boris Johnson visits British troops at Tapa

08.09

Defense ministers discuss EU's military integration and cooperation

07.09

Kaljulaid, Stoltenberg discuss NATO's adaptation to security situation

07.09

Mogherini in Tallinn: EU considering expanding North Korea sanctions

07.09

Mikser: No decision likely this year on ending Turkey-EU talks

07.09

Estonian commerce chamber: E-export needs development

07.09

Nearly 9,500 candidates registered for local elections

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.