news

EU parliamentarians mostly in favor of closer defense cooperation ({{commentsTotal}})

EU Presidency
Though differences between countries and political camps were evident, the majority of the delegates at the conference agreed that more coordination is necessary.
Though differences between countries and political camps were evident, the majority of the delegates at the conference agreed that more coordination is necessary. Source: (ParlEU2017.ee)
EU Presidency

Members of the EU’s national parliaments as well as the European Parliament discussed the union’s common security and defense policy (CSDP) in Tallinn on Saturday. Apart from defense cooperation, they discussed the need for increased spending on national defense as well as ways to respond to cyberthreats.

The delegates of the EU’s different parliaments met for an interparliamentary conference in Tallinn on Friday and Saturday. The representatives that attended the conference are all members of their parliaments’ committees on foreign policy and national defense.

In the light of recent developments, especially Russia’s increasingly unpredictable behavior as well as its aggression against Ukraine, the delegates widely agreed that more cooperation and also coordination is necessary within the EU both for a common position of the member states on foreign policy measures as well as paying more attention to defense.

Panelists at the conference included Defence Minister Jüri Luik (IRL), who called for more realism in the assessment of European defense cooperation. Luik pointed to the differences in defense policy between member states, and pointed out that it had to be the objective of any format of cooperation to find as much common ground as possible.

Co-chairman of the European Council on Foreign Relations and former Swedish prime minister, Carl Bildt, pointed out that the EU’s role as a force contributing to regional as well as global stability and security could only succeed if there was both military capability and strategic will.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: ERR, BNS

eueu presidencyeu2017eeeuropean parliamentcsdp


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

id card security risk discovered
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
08.09

GALLERY: Boris Johnson visits British troops at Tapa

08.09

Defense ministers discuss EU's military integration and cooperation

07.09

Kaljulaid, Stoltenberg discuss NATO's adaptation to security situation

07.09

Mogherini in Tallinn: EU considering expanding North Korea sanctions

07.09

Mikser: No decision likely this year on ending Turkey-EU talks

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Galleries

LATEST NEWS
10:10

EU parliamentarians mostly in favor of closer defense cooperation

09.09

Murderers convicted before 2002 can still work with children

09.09

Foreign, security policy experts of EU parliaments meeting in Tallinn

09.09

Latvian court rejects Oleg Ossinovski’s request to be tried in Estonia

09.09

EU’s foreign ministers meet Eastern Partnership counterparts in Tallinn

08.09

Lithuanian official: Baltic regulators agree in principle on gas trade

08.09

Mikser: EU's strength lies in unity

08.09

E-Volution of Data Protection conference held in Tartu

08.09

Candidates' order on Tallinn ballot decided by drawing lots

08.09

Ferry Tiiu to reenter service following repairs next week

INTRODUCING ESTONIA
Pedro and Ines are two multimedia students from Portugal. They visited four Estonian cities, where they explored the local landmarks, learned about cultural heritage and witnessed the breathtaking beauty of Nordic nature. Here you can find articles about their view of Estonia.
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.