news

Arbitration court: Center Party to pay ad agency Midfield €533,000 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Paavo Pettai.
Paavo Pettai. Source: (Siim Lõvi /ERR)
News

An arbitration court decided to partially satisfy the claims of OÜ Midfield, the ad agency owned by the Center Party’s long-time campaign advertising partner, Paavo Pettai. The party had issued letters of guarantee to Pettai’s business on instruction of its then-chairman, Edgar Savisaar.

In September last year information was leaked to the Estonian press that then-secretary-general of the party, Priit Toobal, had signed letters of guarantee to Pettai’s business promising to cover financial obligations of the company towards third parties.

The letters were signed in 2014, at the time this was allegedly only known by Priit Toobal and then-chairman Edgar Savisaar, who had instructed Toobal to issue the letters. Based on them, Pettai claimed a total of €800,000 including fines for delayed payment.

The court’s decision is final and doesn’t satisfy Midfield’s claim to its full extent, ordering the Center Party to pay €533,000. The current secretary-general of the party, Mihhail Korb, confirmed on Friday that the original claim had been €800,000.

Korb said the arbitration court’s decision was “regrettable”, but added that it wouldn’t affect the party’s ongoing campaign for the local elections in October.

“Despite the negative decision, we will meet all of our party’s financial obligations,” Korb also said. He explained that in order to meet all of them, the party’s property and former headquarters in Tallinn’s Old Town had already been put up for sale, and that there was interest.

“With the sale of the party’s headquarters we will be able to meet all existing and potential future claims, and will be able to move on stronger than before,” Korb added.

He also called the fact regrettable that Toobal had signed the letters of guarantee. “This is a decision that is causing direct damage to the party, and that benefited only a narrow circle,” Korb said. It remained unclear to whose benefit the decision had been made.

The case demonstrates that the party’s finances had to be run transparently, and that was exactly what its current leadership was doing, Korb added.

When the letters surfaced roughly a year ago, notable party members all rejected the idea that they implied an actual financial obligation, and pointed to the long-time relationship with Pettai and his company.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

center partyedgar savisaarmihhail korbpriit toobalpaavo pettai


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

id card security risk discovered
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
08.09

Ferry Tiiu to reenter service following repairs next week

08.09

Environmentalists to contest Reidi Road approval in circuit court

08.09

Ratas meets with Commission Vice-President Katainen

08.09

GALLERY: Boris Johnson visits British troops at Tapa

08.09

Defense ministers discuss EU's military integration and cooperation

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:58

Arbitration court: Center Party to pay ad agency Midfield €533,000

13:53

Defence Ministry: Speed of units moving across Europe needs to improve

11:45

Marko Mihkelson: EU’s capability for unity, agreement a surprise to many

10:10

EU parliamentarians mostly in favor of closer defense cooperation

09.09

Murderers convicted before 2002 can still work with children

09.09

Foreign, security policy experts of EU parliaments meeting in Tallinn

09.09

Latvian court rejects Oleg Ossinovski’s request to be tried in Estonia

09.09

EU’s foreign ministers meet Eastern Partnership counterparts in Tallinn

08.09

Lithuanian official: Baltic regulators agree in principle on gas trade

08.09

Mikser: EU's strength lies in unity

08.09

E-Volution of Data Protection conference held in Tartu

08.09

Candidates' order on Tallinn ballot decided by drawing lots

08.09

Ferry Tiiu to reenter service following repairs next week

08.09

Taxify halts London services days after launch due to issues with regulator

08.09

Environmentalists to contest Reidi Road approval in circuit court

08.09

Ratas meets with Commission Vice-President Katainen

08.09

Number of job vacancies in second quarter reaches nine-year high

08.09

GALLERY: Boris Johnson visits British troops at Tapa

08.09

Defense ministers discuss EU's military integration and cooperation

07.09

Kaljulaid, Stoltenberg discuss NATO's adaptation to security situation

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.