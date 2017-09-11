news

Linda Line cancels Monday evening, Tuesday departures

Linda Line, which operates the high-speed catamaran Karolin connecting Tallinn and Helsinki, has canceled its Monday evening and Tuesday departures.

According to a notice posted on the ferry operator's homepage, Monday's 5 p.m. departure from Tallinn and 7 p.m. departure from Helsinki as well as all Tuesday departures are canceled due to maintenance.

Linda Line's high-speed catmaran Karolin makes the trip across the Gulf of Finland connecting the Estonian and Finnish capitals in one hour and 40 minutes.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

transportferrieslinda line


