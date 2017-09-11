Outdoor political ads banned beginning Monday ahead of elections

The active campaigning period ahead of the Oct. 15 local government council elections began on Monday, during which political outdoor advertising is prohibited according to the law.

According to the Local Government Council Election Act, political outdoor advertising is prohibited as of the final day of candidate registration, which this year is Sept. 11.

During this period, the advertising of independent candidates, political parties or candidates running on a party list, election coalitions or candidates running on a coalition list, their logos and other distinctive imagery may not be advertised on a building, construction, inside or outside public transportation vehicles or taxis. Other forms of political outdoor advertising are banned as well.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has clarified on its homepage that balloons, souvenirs, flyers, handheld flags, shirts and similar items are not considered outdoor political advertising.

Likewise not prohibited are outdoor advertisements in political parties' colors if they lack other details associated with the upcoming elections, or party or election coalition ads featuring individuals not running in the current elections.

The police also do not consider a party or election coalition's name, logo or imagery appearing on a vehicle used by the party or coalition to be prohibited advertising if it had been affixed to the vehicle prior to this period and is not clearly associated specifically with the elections, i.e. if a party logo appears on a vehicle used by the party.