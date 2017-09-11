news

European Commission: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel not viable without Rail Baltic ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
The possibility of an underwater tunnel connecting Tallinn to Helsinki has been examined more closely in recent years.
The possibility of an underwater tunnel connecting Tallinn to Helsinki has been examined more closely in recent years. Source: (Hanna Samoson/ERR)
Business

For the Tallinn-Helsinki undersea tunnel to possibly receive funding from the European Commission, the Rail Baltic railway project must first be completed, as without it, the tunnel would not be economically viable, according to the European Commission.

Estonian MEP Urmas Paet sent an interpellation to the European Commission in which he asked for the Commission's opinion on the plan to build an undersea transport tunnel between the capital cities of Estonia and Finland and whether the EU might invest in it.

EU Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said in response that completing the Rail Baltic project is a necessary precondition for the Tallinn-Helsinki connection to be economically viable.

Currently, such a project would not receive support from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) as it is not on the Europe-wide transport network maps which are defined in the regulation which is to be reviewed in 2023, she added.

According to Bulc, the Commission noted the results of the Tallinn-Helsinki fixed connection feasibility study published as part of the TALSINKIFIX project. The results showed that the tunnel and traffic solution would cost €9-13 billion and the initial completion deadline would be somewhere between 2030 and 2035.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

european commissionrail baltictallinn-helsinki tunnelconnecting europe facility


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

id card security risk discovered
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
09.09

Latvian court rejects Oleg Ossinovski’s request to be tried in Estonia

09.09

EU’s foreign ministers meet Eastern Partnership counterparts in Tallinn

08.09

Mikser: EU's strength lies in unity

08.09

E-Volution of Data Protection conference held in Tartu

08.09

Candidates' order on Tallinn ballot decided by drawing lots

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
13:52

EKRE challenges electoral committee's decision to allow e-voting

12:49

European Commission: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel not viable without Rail Baltic

11:51

Outdoor political ads banned beginning Monday ahead of elections

10:44

Linda Line cancels Monday evening, Tuesday departures

09:38

Russia needs to shift from autocracy to democracy, says Khodorkovsky

08:47

July imports up nine, exports six percent on year

10.09

Arbitration court: Center Party to pay ad agency Midfield €533,000

10.09

Defence Ministry: Speed of units moving across Europe needs to improve

10.09

Marko Mihkelson: EU’s capability for unity, agreement a surprise to many

10.09

EU parliamentarians mostly in favor of closer defense cooperation

09.09

Murderers convicted before 2002 can still work with children

09.09

Foreign, security policy experts of EU parliaments meeting in Tallinn

09.09

Latvian court rejects Oleg Ossinovski’s request to be tried in Estonia

09.09

EU’s foreign ministers meet Eastern Partnership counterparts in Tallinn

08.09

Lithuanian official: Baltic regulators agree in principle on gas trade

08.09

Mikser: EU's strength lies in unity

08.09

E-Volution of Data Protection conference held in Tartu

08.09

Candidates' order on Tallinn ballot decided by drawing lots

08.09

Ferry Tiiu to reenter service following repairs next week

08.09

Taxify halts London services days after launch due to issues with regulator

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.