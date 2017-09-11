news

August registered unemplyoment unchanged at 4.6 percent ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
People reading job ads at a job fair in Tartu. April 2017.
People reading job ads at a job fair in Tartu. April 2017. Source: (Kristjan Teedema/Tartu Postimees/Scanpix)
Business

The number of registered unemployed in Estonia stood at 29,440 at the end of August, making up 4.6 percent of the total workforce from age 16 to retirement age.

While the number of registered unemployed remained the same in August as the month before, the number of unemployed increased approximately 11 percent compared to the same period the year before, according to the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF).

This increase is due to the work ability reform, due to which the number of registered unemployed with reduced work capacity has doubled, making up 30 percent of the registered unemployed in August. Compared to the beginning of the year, the share of unemployed with reduced capacity for work has increased by ten percent.

Counting only persons with full work capacity, the number of registered unemployed in August was two percent lower than in July and six percent lower on year. At the same time, the number of unemployed with reduced capacity for work increased 2.5 percent compared to July and nearly double compared to August of last year.

The rate of registered unemployment remained highest at 9.7 in Ida-Viru County and 8.2 percent in Valga County. Unemployment was lowest at 3.4 percent in Harju County and 3.6 percent in Saare County.

Unskilled workers made up the largest share of the registered jobless who had previously worked, accounting for 23 percent of the total, ahead of service and sales personnel at 18 and skilled workers and craftsmen at 16 percent.

During the month of August, 5,184 new offers were added to the job offers available via the EUIF, 33 percent more than in July and two percent fewer than last August. The fund had a total of 9,829 jobs on offer last month, 24 percent of which were for skilled workers and craftsmen, 23 percent for service and sales personnel and 20 percent for unskilled workers.

3,510 people, including 686 persons with limited capacity for work, fund employment or started a business with the help of the EUIF last month.

A total of 9,606 people, or 28 percent of the registered jobless, received unemployment insurance benefits in August; the average benefit per calendar month was €441, with the sum total disbursed surpassing €3.7 million. The basic unemployment allowance of €151 per month was paid to 6,851 persons, or 20 percent of the total number of registered jobless.

Layoff benefits were paid to 373 people in August, with the average size of the benefit awarded in August totaling €1,485. The sum total paid out in layoff benefits was more than €518,000.

The benefit in case of insolvency of the employer, which averaged €2,386 in size, was awarded to 48 persons; overall, more than €114,000 was disbursed under that item.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

unemploymentwork ability reformestonian unemployment insurance fund


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

id card security risk discovered
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
10.09

Arbitration court: Center Party to pay ad agency Midfield €533,000

10.09

Defence Ministry: Speed of units moving across Europe needs to improve

09.09

Murderers convicted before 2002 can still work with children

09.09

Latvian court rejects Oleg Ossinovski’s request to be tried in Estonia

09.09

EU’s foreign ministers meet Eastern Partnership counterparts in Tallinn

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:46

August registered unemplyoment unchanged at 4.6 percent

15:53

Estonia representing EU at UN desertification conference in China

14:45

Dmitri Teperik: A turning point for Ukraine’s national resilience

13:52

EKRE challenges electoral committee's decision to allow e-voting

12:49

European Commission: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel not viable without Rail Baltic

11:51

Outdoor political ads banned beginning Monday ahead of elections

10:44

Linda Line cancels Monday evening, Tuesday departures

09:38

Russia needs to shift from autocracy to democracy, says Khodorkovsky

08:47

July imports up nine, exports six percent on year

10.09

Arbitration court: Center Party to pay ad agency Midfield €533,000

10.09

Defence Ministry: Speed of units moving across Europe needs to improve

10.09

Marko Mihkelson: EU’s capability for unity, agreement a surprise to many

10.09

EU parliamentarians mostly in favor of closer defense cooperation

09.09

Murderers convicted before 2002 can still work with children

09.09

Foreign, security policy experts of EU parliaments meeting in Tallinn

09.09

Latvian court rejects Oleg Ossinovski’s request to be tried in Estonia

09.09

EU’s foreign ministers meet Eastern Partnership counterparts in Tallinn

08.09

Lithuanian official: Baltic regulators agree in principle on gas trade

08.09

Mikser: EU's strength lies in unity

08.09

E-Volution of Data Protection conference held in Tartu

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.