August registered unemplyoment unchanged at 4.6 percent

The number of registered unemployed in Estonia stood at 29,440 at the end of August, making up 4.6 percent of the total workforce from age 16 to retirement age.

While the number of registered unemployed remained the same in August as the month before, the number of unemployed increased approximately 11 percent compared to the same period the year before, according to the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF).

This increase is due to the work ability reform, due to which the number of registered unemployed with reduced work capacity has doubled, making up 30 percent of the registered unemployed in August. Compared to the beginning of the year, the share of unemployed with reduced capacity for work has increased by ten percent.

Counting only persons with full work capacity, the number of registered unemployed in August was two percent lower than in July and six percent lower on year. At the same time, the number of unemployed with reduced capacity for work increased 2.5 percent compared to July and nearly double compared to August of last year.

The rate of registered unemployment remained highest at 9.7 in Ida-Viru County and 8.2 percent in Valga County. Unemployment was lowest at 3.4 percent in Harju County and 3.6 percent in Saare County.

Unskilled workers made up the largest share of the registered jobless who had previously worked, accounting for 23 percent of the total, ahead of service and sales personnel at 18 and skilled workers and craftsmen at 16 percent.

During the month of August, 5,184 new offers were added to the job offers available via the EUIF, 33 percent more than in July and two percent fewer than last August. The fund had a total of 9,829 jobs on offer last month, 24 percent of which were for skilled workers and craftsmen, 23 percent for service and sales personnel and 20 percent for unskilled workers.

3,510 people, including 686 persons with limited capacity for work, fund employment or started a business with the help of the EUIF last month.

A total of 9,606 people, or 28 percent of the registered jobless, received unemployment insurance benefits in August; the average benefit per calendar month was €441, with the sum total disbursed surpassing €3.7 million. The basic unemployment allowance of €151 per month was paid to 6,851 persons, or 20 percent of the total number of registered jobless.

Layoff benefits were paid to 373 people in August, with the average size of the benefit awarded in August totaling €1,485. The sum total paid out in layoff benefits was more than €518,000.

The benefit in case of insolvency of the employer, which averaged €2,386 in size, was awarded to 48 persons; overall, more than €114,000 was disbursed under that item.