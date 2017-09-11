news

Nearly 11,900 candidates registered for local elections in Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

A paper ballot being stamped and placed in a secured ballot box. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
A paper ballot being stamped and placed in a secured ballot box. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
A total of 11,845 candidates had been registered for the Oct. 15 local government council elections in Estonia as of noon Monday.

Seven political parties have registered 271 candidate lists, while 163 election coalitions and 59 independent candidates have also registered ahead of the October elections. The final number is still subject to change as news of a candidate abandoning the race may reach the system with a delay.

The Center Party has registered a candidate list of its own in 73 municipalities, the Reform Party in 54, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) in 50, the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) in 47, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) in 39, the Estonian United Left Party in six and the Estonan Greens in two municipalities.

In the previous local elections in 2013, a total of 14,784 candidates ran for seats in municipal and city councils across Estonia, including 101 independent candidates and those running in six parties and 292 election coalitions. As a result of the nationwide administrative reform, however, the number of local governments in this year's elections is almost three times smaller than in the 2013 elections, affecting candidate numbers accordingly.

Candidate lists are public and can be viewed on the homepage of the National Electoral Committee.

Early and online voting in this fall's local government council elections will begin on Oct. 5; Election Day is on Oct. 15.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

