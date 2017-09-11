Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Sept. 11-17

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "If you don't find your cup of tea — or onions — here, then we recommend you dive into our culture calendar at culture.ee to find a lot more information."

Monday, Sept. 11 - Friday, Nov. 3

Autumn Jazz 2017

Various locations, Tallinn

Autumn Jazz will bring Manu Delago, the world's best hang drum player, as well as Terry Bozzio's world's biggest tuned drumset to Estonia. There will also be other great names coming, so wake up and face the music, jazz friends!

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Kumu Documentary: "Seed: The Untold Story"

Kumu Auditorium, Tallinn

"Seed" reveals the harrowing and heartening story of passionate seed-keepers as they wage a David-and-Goliath battle against chemical seed companies, defending a 12,000-year-old food legacy.

Wednesday, Sept. 13 - Sunday, Sept. 17

Tallinn Architectural Biennial TAB 2017

Various locations, Tallinn

bioTallinn is the theme for TAB 2017, curated by architect, urban designer and ecologist Claudia Pasquero. bioTallinn challenges typical assumptions of what constitutes the boundary between natural and artificial realms. TAB consists of five main events: a symposium, curator's exhibition, vision contest, exhibition of international architecture schools as well as a satellite program. Discussions, workshops and excursions taking place in a creative environment will create a platform for new contacts.

Thursday, Sept. 14 - Saturday, Sept. 16

Sci-Fi Festival

Tartu New Theatre

The Sci-Fi Festival is a compact cultural event that transforms Tartu New Theatre into a unique sensory space where representatives from different fields of sci-fi culture, state-of-mind theater and horizons of the perception of fantasia meet. This is something to experience!

Thursday, Sept. 14 - Sunday, Sept. 17

Cirque du Soleil: Varekai

Saku Arena, Tallinn

All Cirque du Soleil productions are unique blends, and Varekai is an absolute proof to that. Piecing together all possible genres, arts and disciplines with original music, costumes, set design, choreography, live vocals, video art and makeup solutions, these shows still have the circus arts in all their manifestations at their heart, from street performances to high-tech and awe-inspiring aerial acts.

Friday, Sept. 15 - Saturday, Sept. 16

Mushroom Festival

Tihemetsa, Pärnu County

Fall, mushrooms and environmental education — these four words intertwine to form the Mushroom Festival in Tihemetsa. The four-day Tihemetsa Mushroom Festival will feature hundreds of types of mushroom, ranging from the post poisonous to the most delicious found in Estonia. This event is a must for anyone who loves mushrooms!

Culture Festival "Särin" ("Sizzle")

Culture Club BAAS/Rapla County Contemporary Art Centre, Rapla

There will be music, theater, events and performances bringing contemporary art and literature to the audience. "Särin" is a two-day music, art, film, literature and theater festival that invites everyone to Rapla to enjoy the best artists, atmosphere and inspiration.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Buffet Day on Onion Road 2017

The Onion Road, Lake Peipus coast

The tradition of "home cafes" ("kodukohvikud") has become quite popular in Estonia in recent years, one which the Lake Peipus region and its Onion Road in Eastern Estonia have also taken up. This is great news, as the country's best fish and onions come from this area.

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.