Mikser: EU development cooperation must keep up with digital development

An informal meeting of EU development ministers chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini took place in Tallinn on Monday, where Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) stressed the importance of digital development in the EU.

At the meeting, Mikser highlighted the fact that digital progress is taking place all over the world and that the EU should therefore devote more attention to the digital sphere in development cooperation policy, according to a Council of the EU presidency press release.

"We must engage in development cooperation that is future-oriented and be aware of the added value that digital technologies and solutions can provide for the development of countries," he said in his remarks.

At the meeting, the ministers also discussed resilience in various countries and integrating humanitarian aid and development cooperation, and the EU's foreign investment plan was discussed at a dinner later Monday evening.