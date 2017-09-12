news

Priit Toobal refuses to testify in Savisaar trial ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Priit Toobal in the courtroom at Harju County Court on Tuesday. Sept. 12, 2017.
Priit Toobal in the courtroom at Harju County Court on Tuesday. Sept. 12, 2017. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

Former Center Party secretary general Priit Toobal who was summoned to Harju County Court on Tuesday, refused to testify in the trial of suspended Tallinn mayor and former longtime Center Party chairman Edgar Savisaar.

Stepping up to the witness stand, Toobal stated that he was refusing to testify, noting that even though he had not been a suspect in this case, according to the Constitution he still had the right to refuse to give testimony.

"Anything I say could in the future be used to incriminate me," Toobal stated. "I also did not testify during pretrial proceedings."

The prosecutor then said that the court should determine why Toobal refused to testify, and also asked about which time period Toobal refused to give testimony. The former party official specified that he did not wish to testify about any episode.

Toobal was thereafter allowed to leave the courtroom.

Charges against Savisaar

The Office of the Prosecutor General has charged Savisaar in using Tallinn city budgetary funds for the benefit of the Center Party and himself, i.e. embezzlement on a large-scale basis, by an official and by a group, as well as in four cases of accepting bribes, money laundering and the acceptance of prohibited large-scale donations to the Center Party. The Center Party has also been charged as a legal entity.

Charged with bribing Savisaar are businessmen Aivar Tuulberg, Alexander Kofkin, Hillar Teder and Vello Kunman. Tallinn City Council chairman Kalev Kallo has been charged with assisting in the making and accepting of bribes; former politician Villu Reiljan is charged with arranging a bribe of Savisaar. Põhja-Tallinn deputy city district elder Priit Kutser has also had to stand trial.

Harju County Court on Aug. 9 separated materials pertaining to Reiljan from the criminal case in order to pursue a plea deal with the businessman.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

center partyedgar savisaarharju county courtpriit toobalcourt cases


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
11.09

Dmitri Teperik: A turning point for Ukraine’s national resilience

11.09

EKRE challenges electoral committee's decision to allow e-voting

11.09

Outdoor political ads banned beginning Monday ahead of elections

11.09

Linda Line cancels Monday evening, Tuesday departures

11.09

Russia needs to shift from autocracy to democracy, says Khodorkovsky

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
12:19

Priit Toobal refuses to testify in Savisaar trial

11:23

MP Ivanova, others running outside party lists expelled from Center Party

10:50

Loophole in Estonia's election law: Live in one place, run in another

09:53

Mikser: EU development cooperation must keep up with digital development

08:49

Work group given overview of state of affairs of population, migration

11.09

Nearly 11,900 candidates registered for local elections in Estonia

11.09

President chides MPs for shunning Partnership Act's implementing provisions

11.09

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Sept. 11-17

11.09

August registered unemplyoment unchanged at 4.6 percent

11.09

Estonia representing EU at UN desertification conference in China

11.09

Dmitri Teperik: A turning point for Ukraine’s national resilience

11.09

EKRE challenges electoral committee's decision to allow e-voting

11.09

European Commission: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel not viable without Rail Baltic

11.09

Outdoor political ads banned beginning Monday ahead of elections

11.09

Linda Line cancels Monday evening, Tuesday departures

11.09

Russia needs to shift from autocracy to democracy, says Khodorkovsky

11.09

July imports up nine, exports six percent on year

10.09

Arbitration court: Center Party to pay ad agency Midfield €533,000

10.09

Defence Ministry: Speed of units moving across Europe needs to improve

10.09

Marko Mihkelson: EU’s capability for unity, agreement a surprise to many

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.