RIA working on solution to minimize ID card security risk

The detected security risk affects all ID cards issued after October 2014, when Estonia switched to a different kind of chip.
The detected security risk affects all ID cards issued after October 2014, when Estonia switched to a different kind of chip. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
While one media channel reported a claim that Estonia's Information System Authority (RIA) has already found a solution to a discovered security risk affecting 750,000 national ID cards, RIA has confirmed that this is not the case.

RIA communications manager Helen Uldrich told ERR that claims that a solution to the security risk has been found are not true.

"We are continuing to work with one possible option, and a number of things have been on the table, but we do not want to claim yet that a solution has been found," said Uldrich, adding that it is too early to make excessive promises.

In late August, an international group of researchers informed the RIA that a potential security risk had been detected affecting all national ID cards issued in Estonia after Oct. 17, 2014.

 

ID cards issued prior to this date use a different chip and are unaffected by this risk. Likewise unaffected is the SIM card-based Mobile-ID system.

The RIA will share more information about what has been determined about and what has been done to minimize the risk since its discovery at a press briefing at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

