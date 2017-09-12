Choreographer Teet Kask to start at Balletto di Milano this month

Estonian choreographer Teet Kask will take up work at the Balletto di Milano this month. While several Estonian conductors work for musical institutions around the world, this is the first time that an Estonian choreographer is hired for a position at this level. Kask’s work can be seen on Sep. 19 in Tallinn’s Vaba Lava.

Kask commented that more than anything else this meant that he had achieved a level where he now had international attention. “This kind of status makes it possible for me to dedicate myself to the work even more, and to achieve a unique and powerful result. I think that the belief in what creates joy and the decisions that follow it, and working hard for it and sharing without ever compromising is what brought me to this point.”

In the next three years Kask will have to create choreographies for original productions that fill at least three nights of the Balletto di Milano’s program. The first production is announced already for November this year, a contemporary interpretation of the original of Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake”.

In Tallinn Kask’s work can be seen on Sep. 19 in Tallinn’s Vaba Lava in Alexandre Zeff’s visual-poetic theatre installation “Big Data”. Kask has contributed to “Big Data” as a choreographer. The performance will also include actors Mirtel Pohla and Jarmo Reha as well as dancers Marita Weinrank and Jevgeni Grib. The performance is in English with Estonian, Russian, and French subtitles.