news

Imbi Paju accepted to Estonian Writers' Union ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
Estonian author and filmmaker Imbi Paju.
Estonian author and filmmaker Imbi Paju. Source: (Private library)
Culture

Writer Imbi Paju has been accepted to the Estonian Writers’ Union. Paju, one of Estonia’s most internationally known contemporary authors, had to wait ten years before she was finally made a member.

In 2006 Paju published her book Memories Denied, which first had a lot of attention in Finland, but later gained traction all over Europe. It first appeared in Finnish translation, the Estonian original was published in 2007. In the same year, two of Estonia’s more important contemporary writers sponsored Paju’s bid for membership in the Estonian Writers’ Union (Eesti Kirjanike Liit).

While conflicts within artists’ unions are a well-known phenomenon, in Paju’s case reactions to her work have ranged from approval of her writing to the acknowledgement of her attempt to introduce a more humanistic perspective to the debate surrounding Estonia’s past under Soviet occupation, and the pro-Putin Russian youth organization Nashi picketing and condemning her books.

Though Paju’s writing as well as her contributions to the debate around the Soviet occupation of Estonia are provocative to many, her sudden success abroad, not yet a particularly familiar occurrence in Estonian writing, may have contributed to a string of difficulties and misunderstandings as well that kept her out of the union.

Part of the disagreement about Paju’s work is that it isn’t “pure” fiction, but a mix of different genres, including history, documentary styles, and the use of the form of the psychological essay.

One of the conditions for admission, namely that the writer applying for membership should have published at least two books, Paju met in 2009 (in Estonia a year later) with the publication of Fear behind us all, a collection of essays, together with Finnish writer Sofi Oksanen. Her most recent work, Sisters across the Gulf of Finland, was published in 2012.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

imbi paju


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
12:19

Priit Toobal refuses to testify in Savisaar trial

11:23

MP Ivanova, others running outside party lists expelled from Center Party

08:49

Work group given overview of state of affairs of population, migration

11.09

Nearly 11,900 candidates registered for local elections in Estonia

11.09

President chides MPs for shunning Partnership Act's implementing provisions

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
17:41

Ministry ascribes butter shortage in stores to changed consumer preferences

17:05

OECD report: Estonia spends less than average on teachers, students

16:51

Trial begins for refugee accused of setting spouse on fire

16:18

Imbi Paju accepted to Estonian Writers' Union

15:29

Estonia to send observers to Zapad exercise

14:47

Local elections see record low numbers of independents, election coalitions

14:25

Choreographer Teet Kask to start at Balletto di Milano this month

13:41

RIA working on solution to minimize ID card security risk

13:14

Coalition loses majority in two Riigikogu committees

12:19

Priit Toobal refuses to testify in Savisaar trial

11:23

MP Ivanova, others running outside party lists expelled from Center Party

10:50

Loophole in Estonia's election law: Live in one place, run in another

09:53

Mikser: EU development cooperation must keep up with digital development

08:49

Work group given overview of state of affairs of population, migration

11.09

Nearly 11,900 candidates registered for local elections in Estonia

11.09

President chides MPs for shunning Partnership Act's implementing provisions

11.09

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Sept. 11-17

11.09

August registered unemplyoment unchanged at 4.6 percent

11.09

Estonia representing EU at UN desertification conference in China

11.09

Dmitri Teperik: A turning point for Ukraine’s national resilience

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.