OECD report: Estonia spends less than average on teachers, students

The OECD presented its "Education at a Glance" report on Tuesday, which provided an overview of education both around the world and in Estonia.

The report highlighted five key observations regarding education in Estonia:

Estonia has the highest number of students entering information and communication technology (ICT) majors. Vocational training remains unpopular across all forms of study While teachers' pay is comparable to that of similar positions in other fields, the occupation remains unpopular. Higher education does not guarantee significantly higher pay than secondary education. While education in general receives relatively as much funding in Estonia as in other OECD countries, less money is spent on teachers and students in Estonia than elsewhere.

Less money spent on teachers' pay than school buildings

While teachers' pay in Estonia is comparable to that of specialists with the same level of education in other fields, the occupation remains unpopular, the report highlighted.

Estonian teachers' annual salaries are on average half the size of the OECD average.