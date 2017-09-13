news

Lithuania mulling power system synchronization without Estonia, Latvia ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
High voltage power lines in Western Estonia.
High voltage power lines in Western Estonia. Source: (Pärnu Postimees/Scanpix)
Business

With the three Baltic countries failing to reach a common position, Lithuania is considering possibly carrying out a key strategic energy project for synchronizing its power grid with the Western European system without Estonia and Latvia.

Visiting Warsaw last week, Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said unexpectedly that an agreement would be signed with Poland shortly.

Virgilijus Poderys, chairman of the Seimas' Energy Commission, also says that Lithuania should get ready for "Plan B."

"Given how events are unfolding, it's time for Lithuania to prepare itself for Plan B — that is, to synchronize with the continental European network on its own, without tying itself to Latvian and Estonian energy plans," Poderys said.

Politicians say that Russia is already making preparations for disconnecting the Baltic grids from the Soviet-era BRELL ring, which also includes Belarus, and might demand a lot of money for not doing so.

According to information from the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E), Russia is building a new line at its border with Estonia, thus reinforcing its domestic lines, and a line at its border with Belarus, which, in turn, will build lines from Astravets Nuclear Power Plant, thus forming a new electricity ring. Russia is also taking steps to ensure the independence of the electricity system of its Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad by building new combined and heat power plants.

Lithuania's power transmission system operator Litgrid would not comment on the idea of Lithuania synchronizing its grid with Poland without the other two Baltic countries.

Rimvydas Štilinis, chairman of the company's management board, said that such an idea has not been analyzed yet, adding that if a political decision is made, the operator will look into whether this is technically possible.

Should Lithuania decide to carry out the project on its own, it would have to build converters at its border with Latvia to connect the two countries' power systems which would then operate in different synchronous modes.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

lithuaniaenergybalticselectricitybrell


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
12.09

Coalition loses majority in two Riigikogu committees

12.09

Priit Toobal refuses to testify in Savisaar trial

12.09

MP Ivanova, others running outside party lists expelled from Center Party

12.09

Work group given overview of state of affairs of population, migration

11.09

Nearly 11,900 candidates registered for local elections in Estonia

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
09:28

LIVE: EU presidency's 'Future of Work' conference

08:53

Lithuania mulling power system synchronization without Estonia, Latvia

12.09

Ministry ascribes butter shortage in stores to changed consumer preferences

12.09

OECD report: Estonia spends less than average on teachers, students

12.09

Trial begins for refugee accused of setting spouse on fire

12.09

Imbi Paju accepted to Estonian Writers' Union

12.09

Estonia to send observers to Zapad exercise

12.09

Local elections see record low numbers of independents, election coalitions

12.09

Choreographer Teet Kask to start at Balletto di Milano this month

12.09

RIA working on solution to minimize ID card security risk

12.09

Coalition loses majority in two Riigikogu committees

12.09

Priit Toobal refuses to testify in Savisaar trial

12.09

MP Ivanova, others running outside party lists expelled from Center Party

12.09

Loophole in Estonia's election law: Live in one place, run in another

12.09

Mikser: EU development cooperation must keep up with digital development

12.09

Work group given overview of state of affairs of population, migration

11.09

Nearly 11,900 candidates registered for local elections in Estonia

11.09

President chides MPs for shunning Partnership Act's implementing provisions

11.09

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Sept. 11-17

11.09

August registered unemplyoment unchanged at 4.6 percent

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.