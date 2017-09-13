LIVE: EU presidency's 'Future of Work' conference

news

Estonia's 2017 EU council presidency lasts from July to December 2017 and costs €74.9 million. Source: (EU2017.ee)
The nature and circumstances of work are in constant motion, but from time to time, there is a more substantial shift in how the world of services and industry works. The new consensus is that with digital development moving at an ever faster pace, we’ve reached such a point.

The Estonian EU presidency’s conference on the future of work is addressing some of the issues that come with it, concentrating on the change caused by digitization and automation and the new policies required to respond to it.

On Wednesday the conference is concentrating on working conditions and the social impact of the changes currently happening. In the afternoon, digital services and approaches will be presented that shape the way states deal with these issues.

On Thursday the conference is discussing the changing environment regarding different skill sets and industries, and how the labor market as well as the industry can respond.

For more information please visit the EU presidency website.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

