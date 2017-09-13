Plan to relocate 1,000 jobs out of Tallinn to be confirmed in October

news

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) at Tuesday's Cabinet meeting introduced to his colleagues the plan for relocating 1,000 public sector jobs out of Tallinn by 2019.

According to Aab, a clear plan exists already regarding approximately 700 of these jobs, but the government should make its final decisions sometime in October.

One aspect discussed on Tuesday was how to ensure that these new jobs would not be relocated to already thriving population centers such as Tartu and Pärnu, but across Estonia so that all of its various regions and county capitals would benefit directly from the move.

Speaking in a studio interview on ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Tuesday evening, Aab said that the decision to relocate these jobs out of the Estonian capital was adopted in the spring and that the process itself is ongoing. "And my job as minister is to keep an eye on and negotiate this process," he added.

According to the minister, the Estonian Geological Service will be moving to Rakvere, the Foundation Private Forest Centre to Rapla, and one unit of Enterprise Estonia to Pärnu. "In the area of government of the Ministry of Finance, Statistics Estonia will be relocating 50 and the Tax and Customs Board another 50 jobs," he added.

Asked who else needs to be pressured to ensure that the goal of 1,000 relocated jobs is achieved, Aab admitted that the relocation program should actually be even more ambitious.

"I was charged with returning in October with more specific proposals," he said. "This means negotiations and work. Everyone stated that the ministries have to make the effort."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

