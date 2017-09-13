New political party may be in the cards, says Savisaar

Former longtime Center Party chairman and suspended Tallinn mayor Edgar Savisaar, who formed an election coalition of his own for the Oct. 15 local elections, announced on Wednesday that his coalition considers the establishment of a new political party as an option.

"Something truly sad is happening in the Center Party," Savisaar said in a letter to the media on Wednesday. "I can't help but note that systemic pressure is being exerted on myself and some other members of the Center Party until they are left with no other option than to set up a new political party to protect our voters.

"We will call a general meeting of our election coalition for Sept. 18 to adopt a stance on developments that have taken place and discuss prospects for the future," he added.

The governing board of the Center Party decided on Monday to expel MP Olga Ivanova, party board member and head of the party's Lasnamäe chapter, along with 31 other members from the party for running in the upcoming local elections on a ticket other than that of the Center Party.

The party has previously stated that Savisaar as founder of the party would be spared expulsion for doing the same.