news

Ivanova to remain member of Center parliamentary group ({{commentsTotal}})

News
MP Olga Ivanova in the Riigikogu.
MP Olga Ivanova in the Riigikogu. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News

The Center Party parliamentary group has decided that MP Olga Ivanova, who was expelled from the Center Party earlier this week, will be allowed to remain a member of the group, as she has promised to support the goals of the government and adhere to the group's administration.

Members of the Center parliamentary group met on Wednesday to discuss the matter of Ivanova's group membership; they also allowed Ivanova herself to share her thoughts regarding her continuing as a member of the group.

"Olga Ivanova confirmed that she would like to remain a member of the parliamentary group and will support the current government's policies and the discipline of the parliamentary group in implementing the government's goals," parliamentary group chair Kersti Sarapuu said.

According to a party spokesperson, Ivanova said she wishes to continue supporting the government as a member of the Center Party parliamentary group. "I have always stressed that [the Reform Party] becoming a member of the opposition has been beneficial to the Reform Party and to Estonia," said the MP. "I do not see any alternative to the current government and I will not become the reason why the Reform Party returns to power."

Sarapuu added that it is likewise important that all members of the parliamentary group adhere to its administration and that interpersonal communication remain constructive. "Members of the parliamentary group found that the decision of the party's council and board, according to which running against the party in election coalitions cannot remain in the Center Party, was just," said Sarapuu. "At the same time, we will allow Ivanova to contribute to fulfilling the concluded coalition agreement."

 

The Center Party on Monday decided to expel MP Olga Ivanova and another 31 members from the party for choosing to run in the Oct. 15 local government council elections outside of the official Center Party list. Ivanova is running as a member of the Savisaar Election Coalition and Active Tallinn.

The party has previously stated that former longtime party chairman Edgar Savisaar will be granted immunity from expulsion as he is a founding member of the Center Party.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

center partyolga ivanova


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
12.09

Local elections see record low numbers of independents, election coalitions

12.09

RIA working on solution to minimize ID card security risk

12.09

Coalition loses majority in two Riigikogu committees

12.09

Priit Toobal refuses to testify in Savisaar trial

12.09

MP Ivanova, others running outside party lists expelled from Center Party

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:46

Ivanova to remain member of Center parliamentary group

14:50

Ministry of Finance raises 2017 economic growth forecast to 4.3 percent

13:44

New political party may be in the cards, says Savisaar

12:49

Reform expels Sukles, seven other members from party

11:47

Plan to relocate 1,000 jobs out of Tallinn to be confirmed in October

10:41

Estonia's state budget to exceed €10 billion for first time in history

09:28

LIVE: EU presidency's 'Future of Work' conference

08:53

Lithuania mulling power system synchronization without Estonia, Latvia

12.09

Ministry ascribes butter shortage in stores to changed consumer preferences

12.09

OECD report: Estonia spends less than average on teachers, students

12.09

Trial begins for refugee accused of setting spouse on fire

12.09

Imbi Paju accepted to Estonian Writers' Union

12.09

Estonia to send observers to Zapad exercise

12.09

Local elections see record low numbers of independents, election coalitions

12.09

Choreographer Teet Kask to start at Balletto di Milano this month

12.09

RIA working on solution to minimize ID card security risk

12.09

Coalition loses majority in two Riigikogu committees

12.09

Priit Toobal refuses to testify in Savisaar trial

12.09

MP Ivanova, others running outside party lists expelled from Center Party

12.09

Loophole in Estonia's election law: Live in one place, run in another

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: