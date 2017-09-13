Ivanova to remain member of Center parliamentary group

The Center Party parliamentary group has decided that MP Olga Ivanova, who was expelled from the Center Party earlier this week, will be allowed to remain a member of the group, as she has promised to support the goals of the government and adhere to the group's administration.

Members of the Center parliamentary group met on Wednesday to discuss the matter of Ivanova's group membership; they also allowed Ivanova herself to share her thoughts regarding her continuing as a member of the group.

"Olga Ivanova confirmed that she would like to remain a member of the parliamentary group and will support the current government's policies and the discipline of the parliamentary group in implementing the government's goals," parliamentary group chair Kersti Sarapuu said.

According to a party spokesperson, Ivanova said she wishes to continue supporting the government as a member of the Center Party parliamentary group. "I have always stressed that [the Reform Party] becoming a member of the opposition has been beneficial to the Reform Party and to Estonia," said the MP. "I do not see any alternative to the current government and I will not become the reason why the Reform Party returns to power."

Sarapuu added that it is likewise important that all members of the parliamentary group adhere to its administration and that interpersonal communication remain constructive. "Members of the parliamentary group found that the decision of the party's council and board, according to which running against the party in election coalitions cannot remain in the Center Party, was just," said Sarapuu. "At the same time, we will allow Ivanova to contribute to fulfilling the concluded coalition agreement."

The Center Party on Monday decided to expel MP Olga Ivanova and another 31 members from the party for choosing to run in the Oct. 15 local government council elections outside of the official Center Party list. Ivanova is running as a member of the Savisaar Election Coalition and Active Tallinn.

The party has previously stated that former longtime party chairman Edgar Savisaar will be granted immunity from expulsion as he is a founding member of the Center Party.