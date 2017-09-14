Estonia's defense industry cluster to cooperate with German cyber authority

The Estonian Defence and Security Industry Innovation Cluster has signed a cooperation agreement with the Cybersecurity Council of Germany to promote economically sustainable cooperation in cybersecurity with an international approach.

The agreement was signed by Ingvar Pärnamäe, head of the Estonian Defence and Security Industry Innovation Cluster, and Philipp von Saldern, president of the Cybersecurity Council of Germany, on the fringes of the DSEI 2017 defense and security industry fair in London, spokespeople for the Estonian cluster said.

Pärnamäe described the agreement as a landmark, as it allows to strengthen both cross-sectoral cooperation and cooperation between individual companies.

"The focus of cooperation between Estonia and Germany in the cyber field is both on the unification of standards as well as developing new standards to support a sustainable global economic structure for cyber defense that would support both electronic commerce as well as security," he said.

Pärnamäe said the agreement stands to make a contribution to the vigorous development of European and global cyber security because both Estonia and Germany are important pioneers of the sector.

Von Saldern said that the Estonian Defence and Security Industry Innovation Cluster brings together extensive know-how in the field of cyber defense and it is good to learn from each other's experiences and know-how. Information exchanges between the clusters are good for the development businesses of the cyber domain of both countries by enabling to implement ideas faster and on a high level of quality, the president of the Cybersecurity Council of Germany added.