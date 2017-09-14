news

Estonia's industrial production up 4.7 percent in July ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
An employee at a factory in Germany.
An employee at a factory in Germany. Source: (Porsche press photo)
Business

Industrial production in Estonia in July fell 3.1 percent compared to June, but rose 4.7 percent compared to July of last year, according to data published by Eurostat.

Industrial production in the eurozone rose 0.1 percent in July compared to the previous month, while it fell 0.3 percent in the EU.

Meanwhile, July production increased 3.2 percent on year in the eurozone and 3.1 percent on year in the EU.

Industrial production increased the most on year in Slovakia (by 9.2 percent), Latvia (8.9 percent) and Romania (7.6 percent). Ireland recorded the biggest decrease in production on year (9.2 percent), followed by Denmark (3.1 percent) and Malta (1.7 percent).

Compared to June 2017, industrial production grew the most in Portugal (by 1.9 percent), followed by Ireland (1.8 percent) and France (0.6 percent). The biggest decrease, 9.8 percent, was recorded in the Czech Republic, followed by Hungary with 4.1 percent and Malta and Slovakia both with 3.3 percent.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

eurostatindustrial production


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
12.09

OECD report: Estonia spends less than average on teachers, students

12.09

Trial begins for refugee accused of setting spouse on fire

12.09

Estonia to send observers to Zapad exercise

12.09

Local elections see record low numbers of independents, election coalitions

12.09

RIA working on solution to minimize ID card security risk

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
11:35

Police: Campaign ads should be deleted from social media as well

10:24

Estonia's industrial production up 4.7 percent in July

09:18

Child pornography case against writer continues after prosecutor's appeal

08:49

Estonia's defense industry cluster to cooperate with German cyber authority

13.09

Mikser: Propaganda should not hide behind media freedom

13.09

Government to make exceptions in tax system for shipping sector

13.09

Ivanova to remain member of Center parliamentary group

13.09

Ministry of Finance raises 2017 economic growth forecast to 4.3 percent

13.09

New political party may be in the cards, says Savisaar

13.09

Reform expels Sukles, seven other members from party

13.09

Plan to relocate 1,000 jobs out of Tallinn to be confirmed in October

13.09

Estonia's state budget to exceed €10 billion for first time in history

13.09

Lithuania mulling power system synchronization without Estonia, Latvia

12.09

Ministry ascribes butter shortage in stores to changed consumer preferences

12.09

OECD report: Estonia spends less than average on teachers, students

12.09

Trial begins for refugee accused of setting spouse on fire

12.09

Imbi Paju accepted to Estonian Writers' Union

12.09

Estonia to send observers to Zapad exercise

12.09

Local elections see record low numbers of independents, election coalitions

12.09

Choreographer Teet Kask to start at Balletto di Milano this month

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: