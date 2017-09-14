Estonia's industrial production up 4.7 percent in July

Industrial production in Estonia in July fell 3.1 percent compared to June, but rose 4.7 percent compared to July of last year, according to data published by Eurostat.

Industrial production in the eurozone rose 0.1 percent in July compared to the previous month, while it fell 0.3 percent in the EU.

Meanwhile, July production increased 3.2 percent on year in the eurozone and 3.1 percent on year in the EU.

Industrial production increased the most on year in Slovakia (by 9.2 percent), Latvia (8.9 percent) and Romania (7.6 percent). Ireland recorded the biggest decrease in production on year (9.2 percent), followed by Denmark (3.1 percent) and Malta (1.7 percent).

Compared to June 2017, industrial production grew the most in Portugal (by 1.9 percent), followed by Ireland (1.8 percent) and France (0.6 percent). The biggest decrease, 9.8 percent, was recorded in the Czech Republic, followed by Hungary with 4.1 percent and Malta and Slovakia both with 3.3 percent.