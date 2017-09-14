Police: Campaign ads should be deleted from social media as well

news

Political outdoor advertising is prohibited by law in Estonia during the active campaigning period, which begins on the final day of candidate registration ahead of elections. According to the police, candidate portraits and election slogans on social media likewise count as political outdoor advertising and should be deleted.

The police explained to ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" that a politician may promote their candidacy on social media, but this must be directed at a smaller audience, e.g. only their own Facebook friends.

If a post featuring a candidate's photo, name, candidate number and/or slogans is set to public, it counts as political outdoor advertising.

"One must avoid making it publicly accessible on their wall, but this is very easy to do and no problem whatsoever for an experienced social media user," said Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) senior law enforcement officer Kert Kotkas.

Free Party chairman Artur Talvik, however, finds treating social media as a public space absurd.

"We may end up going so far as to consider ads on newspaper front pages at newsstands to be outdoor advertising and so on," he commented.

Nearly 12,000 candidates are running in the local government council elections next month, and the police cannot keep up with tracking all of their socialmedia posts. Kotkas believes that the politicians themselves should behave properly.

"It is absolutely clear that the police will not start deliberately scanning and investigating anyone because of this," explained the senior officer. "We will proceed in good faith that everyone will do the right thing, and wants to be [elected to] that council and do the right thing there. Should any cases come up, we will handle them on a case-by-case basis — that is our duty."

According to National Electoral Committee director Priit Vinkel, the police handle incidents of political outdoor advertising, and they have the right to interpret the law and make recommendations.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

