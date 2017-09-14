news

Social media not affected by ban on outdoor political ads, police clarify

Tallinn mayoral candidate Rainer Vakra's Facebook page.
Tallinn mayoral candidate Rainer Vakra's Facebook page. Source: (screenshot)
Following a statement to the contrary originally reported on ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Wednesday, police in Estonia have clarified that a law prohibiting ourdoor political advertising during the active campaigning period ahead of elections does not extend to social media.

According to the police's final interpretation, the month-long ban preceding elections does not affect candidate photos and slogans posted on social media.

The confusion was caused by the fact that a senior law enforcement officer who appeared on ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Wednesday evening expressed a different view.

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) senior law enforcement officer Kert Kotkas explained on Wednesday that a politician may promote their candidacy on social media, but this must be directed at a smaller audience, e.g. only their own Facebook friends.

According to the senior officer, if a post featuring a candidate's photo, name, candidate number and/or slogans is set to public, it counts as political outdoor advertising.

On Thursday, however, PPA Prevention and Criminal Procedure Unit director Toomas Loho said that while Facebook and other social media channels are figuratively public spaces, the ban on outdoor political ads during the period leading up to elections does not extend to social media and politicians may continue to post campaign ads on these channels.

The PPA's communications director confirmed to ERR that this position on the matter is now final.

According to National Electoral Committee director Priit Vinkel, the police handle incidents of political outdoor advertising, and they have the right to interpret the law and make recommendations.

"It's true — every time, we assess what a public space is, and what to consider public political advertising," Vinkel said. "In this case, the police do indeed have the right to make these judgments."

Free Party: Law should be changed anyway

The ban on political outdoor advertising during the active campaigning period ahead of elections has been in force since 2005. According to Free Party chairman Artur Talvik, it's time to change the law.

"If social media is attacked now as well, then we are just delving into total absurdity with this situation," said Talvik. "It is important to consider all means for reducing the role of money in elections and adding substance to election campaigns."

The Free Party parliamentary group believes that political outdoor advertising should be allowed up until Election Day, but that the size of the ads and the amount spent on campaigning should be limited. They will be submitting a bill on the matter to the Riigikogu on Thursday.

According to the Local Government Council Election Act, political outdoor advertising is prohibited as of the final day of candidate registration, which marks the beginning of the active campaigning period.

This year, the active campaigning period began on Sept. 11. Early and online voting in this fall's local government council elections will begin on Oct. 5; Election Day is on Oct. 15.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

local electionsppacampaign ads


