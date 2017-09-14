Estonia's Cleveron to expand to British, Irish markets

Cleveron, a Viljandi, Estonia-based company that produces automated package machines, including for U.S. retail giant Walmart, is planning to expand to British and Irish markets next.

Cleveron has chosen to focus on the U.K. and Ireland as its new markets, the company said in a press release. Both are known for a well-developed e-commerce sector and the company believes that growing e-commerce package volumes and increased customer experience expectations have created a suitable market for Cleveron's products.

"With our continued success in North America and Europe, the U.K. and Ireland are key markets in Cleveron's growth strategy," company CEO Andres Liinat said.

Cleveron's partner and representative on the markets of the U.K. and Ireland is Malcom Stewart, who has a proven track record in sales, marketing and business development.

Cleveron is an Estonian capital-based technology company which develops package delivery technology designed for retail and logistics companies.