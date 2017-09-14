news

Estonian arrested as spy in Russia demands Estonian-language indictment ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Raivo Susi's lawyer, Arkadi Tolpegin.
Raivo Susi's lawyer, Arkadi Tolpegin. Source: (ERR)
News

The trial of Estonian aviation businessman Raivo Susi, who has spent the last year and a half detained in a Moscow jail, is expected to begin in October or November, after the indictment has been translated into Estonian.

The preliminary hearing of the court in August ended with a somewhat surprising outcome, as the court sent materials back to the prosecutor's office for "elimination of significant shortcomings," Arkadi Tolpegin, Susi's defense lawyer, told daily Postimees.

"The investigators did not present to the accused a copy of the indictment in Estonian," he said. "As things currently stand, case materials haven't been sent back to investigators from the prosecutor's office."

Spokespeople for Moscow City Court noted that in the same Aug. 23 ruling, the court extended custody of Susi, this time through the end of November.

According to Tolpegin, the prosecutor did not explain at the preliminary hearing the absence of a translation of the statement of charges into Estonian. "It was purely a mistake of the investigation," the lawyer said, noting that translating the indictment and sending it back to the court may take up to two months.

"The matter of pleading guilty or not guilty was not discussed at the preliminary hearing; nobody asked Susi such questions," Tolpegin said.

The Criminal Code of the Russian Federation grants defendants in court the right to read the materials of a criminal case in their native language, as well as speak in court in their native language and use the services of an interpreter for free.

When Postimees asked whether the indictment of Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) officer Eston Kohver, who was convicted in Russia on espionage charges two years ago and then exchanged for a Russian spy imprisoned in Estonia, was translated into Estonian, Yevgeni Aksyonov, Kohver's Russian state-appointed defense lawyer, said, "Everything was consistent with the procedural code of Russia."

Asked whether or not Kohver requested that court materials be translated into Estonian, Aksyonov responded, "Ask Eston; he's closer to you."

The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) arrested Susi at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport on charges of spying in February 2016 as the Estonian was en route from Tallinn to Tajikistan.

Susi is known to have engaged in the large-scale trade in aircraft and their spare parts in the territory of the former Soviet Union. The only thing known about the actions that, according to Russia, might constitute espionage is that they took place between 2004-2007.

The criminal investigation concerning Susi was opened only at the beginnig of last year, after Susi had meanwhile visited Russia on multiple occasions without issue.

Susi has categorically denied any involvement in spying.

The Estonian businessman has by now spent 19 months at the Lefortovo pretrial detention facility in Moscow, the same prison where Kohver was held from September 2014 to fall 2015. According to Postimees, the investigator conducting the investigation concerning Susi was involved in Kohver's investigation as well.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

russiafsbraivo susicourt casesespionage


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
13.09

Reform expels Sukles, seven other members from party

12.09

OECD report: Estonia spends less than average on teachers, students

12.09

Trial begins for refugee accused of setting spouse on fire

12.09

Estonia to send observers to Zapad exercise

12.09

Local elections see record low numbers of independents, election coalitions

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:38

Estonian arrested as spy in Russia demands Estonian-language indictment

14:32

Outdoor political ad ban does not extend to social media, police clarifyUpdated

13:17

Estonia's Cleveron to expand to British, Irish markets

12:10

Kaur Kender: The world's most diseased place for the Estonian language

10:24

Estonia's industrial production up 4.7 percent in July

09:18

Child pornography case against writer continues after prosecutor's appeal

08:49

Estonia's defense industry cluster to cooperate with German cyber authority

13.09

Mikser: Propaganda should not hide behind media freedom

13.09

Government to make exceptions in tax system for shipping sector

13.09

Ivanova to remain member of Center parliamentary group

13.09

Ministry of Finance raises 2017 economic growth forecast to 4.3 percent

13.09

New political party may be in the cards, says Savisaar

13.09

Reform expels Sukles, seven other members from party

13.09

Plan to relocate 1,000 jobs out of Tallinn to be confirmed in October

13.09

Estonia's state budget to exceed €10 billion for first time in history

13.09

Lithuania mulling power system synchronization without Estonia, Latvia

12.09

Ministry ascribes butter shortage in stores to changed consumer preferences

12.09

OECD report: Estonia spends less than average on teachers, students

12.09

Trial begins for refugee accused of setting spouse on fire

12.09

Imbi Paju accepted to Estonian Writers' Union

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: