news

Estonian Railways begins preparations for building Riisipere-Turba railway ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
The government's goal is to restore rail service to Haapsalu.
The government's goal is to restore rail service to Haapsalu. Source: (Priit Luts/ERR)
Business

The supervisory board of Estonian Railways (EVR) on Tuesday authorized the company's management board to begin the activities necessary for the construction of the Riisipere-Turba section of the future Haapsalu rail link.

The company must draw up and coordinate the project's terms of reference and draft project, carry out an environmental impact assessment and construction engineering study as well as secure building rights for EVR.

"The state gave us an obligation and we plan on fulfilling it quickly and accurately," said EVR supervisory board chairman Priit Rohumaa. Based on initial forecasts, the new section of rail should be completed by the end of 2019.

This May, the government decided to allocate €8 million for the construction of the first stage of a rail link between Tallinn and Haapsalu, stretching from Riisipere to Turba. No funding was allocated for the remainder of the project at the time.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

haapsaluestonian railwaysrailtransport


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
13.09

New political party may be in the cards, says Savisaar

13.09

Reform expels Sukles, seven other members from party

12.09

OECD report: Estonia spends less than average on teachers, students

12.09

Trial begins for refugee accused of setting spouse on fire

12.09

Estonia to send observers to Zapad exercise

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
18:05

Simson: We are close to agreeing on state budget

17:44

Tõniste: Increased revenue should not mean increased spending

17:26

MEPs call for investigation into 'Azerbaijani Laundromat'

16:32

Estonian Railways begins preparations for building Riisipere-Turba railway

15:38

Estonian arrested as spy in Russia demands Estonian-language indictment

14:32

Outdoor political ad ban does not extend to social media, police clarifyUpdated

13:17

Estonia's Cleveron to expand to British, Irish markets

12:10

Kaur Kender: The world's most diseased place for the Estonian language

10:24

Estonia's industrial production up 4.7 percent in July

09:18

Child pornography case against writer continues after prosecutor's appeal

08:49

Estonia's defense industry cluster to cooperate with German cyber authority

13.09

Mikser: Propaganda should not hide behind media freedom

13.09

Government to make exceptions in tax system for shipping sector

13.09

Ivanova to remain member of Center parliamentary group

13.09

Ministry of Finance raises 2017 economic growth forecast to 4.3 percent

13.09

New political party may be in the cards, says Savisaar

13.09

Reform expels Sukles, seven other members from party

13.09

Plan to relocate 1,000 jobs out of Tallinn to be confirmed in October

13.09

Estonia's state budget to exceed €10 billion for first time in history

13.09

Lithuania mulling power system synchronization without Estonia, Latvia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: