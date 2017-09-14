Estonian Railways begins preparations for building Riisipere-Turba railway

The supervisory board of Estonian Railways (EVR) on Tuesday authorized the company's management board to begin the activities necessary for the construction of the Riisipere-Turba section of the future Haapsalu rail link.

The company must draw up and coordinate the project's terms of reference and draft project, carry out an environmental impact assessment and construction engineering study as well as secure building rights for EVR.

"The state gave us an obligation and we plan on fulfilling it quickly and accurately," said EVR supervisory board chairman Priit Rohumaa. Based on initial forecasts, the new section of rail should be completed by the end of 2019.

This May, the government decided to allocate €8 million for the construction of the first stage of a rail link between Tallinn and Haapsalu, stretching from Riisipere to Turba. No funding was allocated for the remainder of the project at the time.