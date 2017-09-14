Tõniste: Increased revenue should not mean increased spending

Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) said on Thursday that increased economic growth, which is increasing revenues to the state budget, should not mean an increase in expenditures.

"My wish is that next year, when revenues increase, we do not increase spending," Tõniste said at Thursday's government press conference. "This will generate additional funds and we will approach a balanced budget."

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said that he believes that the government and the public sector must draw up the state budget based on the fundamentals of economics and finance, one of the most important indicators of which is indeed economic growth.

At the same time, he continued, the real situation, i.e. essential expenses, cannot be forgotten either, inluding crucial investments in roads, additional financial allocations to the Estonian Health Insurance Fund in order to shorten patient waiting lists and defense investments.

Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said that, in the long term and as a whole, Estonia's finances are currently in very good shape, among the best in the EU.