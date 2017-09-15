news

EU should stop wasting money on projects nobody needs, says chief auditor ({{commentsTotal}})

EU Presidency
Anette Parksepp
Klaus-Heiner Lehne.
Klaus-Heiner Lehne. Source: (ERR)
EU Presidency

The European Union’s budget is too rigid, lacks transparency, and is in need of reforms, the president of the European Court of Auditors, Klaus-Heiner Lehne, told ERR in an interview this week. Lehne also said that the court would pay more attention to the sensible use of EU funds, instead of only looking at the legal aspect.

Lehne said in his interview that while the court’s auditors previously concentrated on whether or not EU money is spent according to laws and regulations, they will now also take into account whether or not the money is spent reasonably. One example is the EU’s funding of ports in areas where plenty of the same kind of infrastructure already exists, Lehne said.

The union has also invested in the construction of airports where the future number of passengers and how to accommodate them wasn’t thought through, and where the infrastructure of the surrounding area was left out of the planning. The court wants to avoid this kind of unproductive investment in the future.

Lehne stressed the need to adapt the budget policy of the EU. Currently the approach wasn’t flexible enough, and couldn’t respond to quickly changing circumstances, for example like the migration crisis. In such situations so-called satellite budgets outside the realm of the EU’s actual budget were used, and these lack transparency, Lehne said.

The ineffective use of the EU’s financial means is mainly based on overly difficult regulation, Lehne said. This needed to change, especially where those areas were concerned that received very large subsidies, for example the agricultural sector.

Watch the full interview to hear what Lehne thinks about a joint budget for the eurozone, the economic impact of Brexit, the ineffective use of EU finds, and the need for a more harmonized EU.

Lehne visited Tallinn on the occasion of the ongoing Estonian EU council presidency. He met with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), Finance Minister Toomas Tõnisson (IRL), members of the Riigikogu, and President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

eu presidencyeu2017eeeuropean court of auditorsklaus-heiner lehne


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
14.09

Child pornography case against writer continues after prosecutor's appeal

13.09

Ivanova to remain member of Center parliamentary group

13.09

New political party may be in the cards, says Savisaar

13.09

Reform expels Sukles, seven other members from party

12.09

OECD report: Estonia spends less than average on teachers, students

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

LATEST NEWS
12:15

EU should stop wasting money on projects nobody needs, says chief auditor

11:41

Brussels' BOZAR center opens new wing with digital art exhibition by KUMU

10:34

Estonian Refugee Council opens support center for refugees in Tallinn

09:16

EU's finance ministers discussing impact of digital development on finance

08:41

Coalition reaches agreement on 2018 state budget

14.09

Simson: We are close to agreeing on state budget

14.09

Tõniste: Increased revenue should not mean increased spending

14.09

MEPs call for investigation into 'Azerbaijani Laundromat'

14.09

Estonian Railways begins preparations for building Riisipere-Turba railway

14.09

Estonian arrested as spy in Russia demands Estonian-language indictment

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: