Estonian Refugee Council opens support center for refugees in Tallinn

Beginning next week, the center will organize regular workshops, question time, open reception times for refugees who do not have an assigned support person, language cafes, film screenings and other events, the aim of which are to support the coping and adaptation of recipients of international protection in Estonia, representatives of the NGO said.

The center will also open two information hotlines, one of which will offer information in Estonian, English and Russian and the other in Arabic.

According to Estonian Refugee Council director Eero Janson, opening the support center is the next step toward creating a system which supports the effective integration of refugees. "The support center, along with the information hotlines, will assemble in one place important information that the people who arrived here need," said Janson. "One can come to the center to receive advice and information as well as for recreation."

The support center will operate mainly on donations and the organization's own assets.