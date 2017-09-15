news

Skier Kelly Sildaru to return to Estonia following injury in New Zealand ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian skier Kelly Sildaru and her father and trainer Tõnis Sildaru.
Estonian skier Kelly Sildaru and her father and trainer Tõnis Sildaru. Source: (Miles Holden/Red Bull Content Pool)
News

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru, 15, announced in a video on her Facebook page that she sustained a serious knee injury during a training camp in New Zealand and will be returning to Estonia for evaluation and treatment.

"While at a training camp in New Zealand, I fell while training and injured my knee," Sildaru said in a video message aimed at her fans and supporters, adding that she would be flying back to Estonia shortly to be evaluated.

"Fortunately I was able to get two great results at my first World Cups of the season to help secure my place in the Olympics," she wrote in an English-language message posted together with the video. "However, until I get home and see my team of doctors and specialist we don't know how long I will be off skis or what the injury really is."

At the end of August and beginning of September, Sildaru won gold in the FIS Freeski World Cup Slopestyle and silver in her debut at the FIS Halfpipe World Cup in Cardrona, New Zealand.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kelly sildarusportsskiingfreestyle skiing


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
14.09

Child pornography case against writer continues after prosecutor's appeal

13.09

Ivanova to remain member of Center parliamentary group

13.09

New political party may be in the cards, says Savisaar

13.09

Reform expels Sukles, seven other members from party

12.09

OECD report: Estonia spends less than average on teachers, students

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
13:22

Skier Kelly Sildaru to return to Estonia following injury in New Zealand

12:15

EU should stop wasting money on projects nobody needs, says chief auditor

11:41

Brussels' BOZAR center opens new wing with digital art exhibition by KUMU

10:34

Estonian Refugee Council opens support center for refugees in Tallinn

09:16

EU's finance ministers discussing impact of digital development on finance

08:41

Coalition reaches agreement on 2018 state budget

14.09

Simson: We are close to agreeing on state budget

14.09

Tõniste: Increased revenue should not mean increased spending

14.09

MEPs call for investigation into 'Azerbaijani Laundromat'

14.09

Estonian Railways begins preparations for building Riisipere-Turba railway

14.09

Estonian arrested as spy in Russia demands Estonian-language indictment

14.09

Outdoor political ad ban does not extend to social media, police clarifyUpdated

14.09

Estonia's Cleveron to expand to British, Irish markets

14.09

Kaur Kender: The world's most diseased place for the Estonian language

14.09

Estonia's industrial production up 4.7 percent in July

14.09

Child pornography case against writer continues after prosecutor's appeal

14.09

Estonia's defense industry cluster to cooperate with German cyber authority

13.09

Mikser: Propaganda should not hide behind media freedom

13.09

Government to make exceptions in tax system for shipping sector

13.09

Ivanova to remain member of Center parliamentary group

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: