Skier Kelly Sildaru to return to Estonia following injury in New Zealand

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru, 15, announced in a video on her Facebook page that she sustained a serious knee injury during a training camp in New Zealand and will be returning to Estonia for evaluation and treatment.

"While at a training camp in New Zealand, I fell while training and injured my knee," Sildaru said in a video message aimed at her fans and supporters, adding that she would be flying back to Estonia shortly to be evaluated.

"Fortunately I was able to get two great results at my first World Cups of the season to help secure my place in the Olympics," she wrote in an English-language message posted together with the video. "However, until I get home and see my team of doctors and specialist we don't know how long I will be off skis or what the injury really is."

At the end of August and beginning of September, Sildaru won gold in the FIS Freeski World Cup Slopestyle and silver in her debut at the FIS Halfpipe World Cup in Cardrona, New Zealand.