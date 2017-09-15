news

Study: Corruption risk in Estonian municipalities above European average ({{commentsTotal}})

News
According to the study, Maardu is among local governments in Estonia with the lowest risk of corruption.
According to the study, Maardu is among local governments in Estonia with the lowest risk of corruption. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News

According to data from a recent Europe-wide study, the corruption risk of Estonian municipalities exceeds the European average, with the highest corruption risk in Estonia recorded in the city of Tallinn and Vaivara Municipality.

The study showed that of Estonian municipalities, the highest risk for corruption was recorded in Tallinn and Vaivara Municipality, while the lowest risk was recorded in Harku Municipality and the city of Maardu, the Ministry of Justice said.

Spokespeople for the ministry explained that the corruption risk index does not refer to actual corruption, but rather evaluates how transparently and openly the municipality organizes public tenders.

The study covered public procurements with a value exceeding €130,000 carried out in EU member states and Norway between 2009 and 2015. On a scale of 0 to 1, Estonia's index was 0.33, above the EU average index of 0.28.

Tallinn and Vaivara Municipality, with the country's highest corruption risk, had indexes of 0.4 and 0.33, respectively, while the lowest index in Estonia, 0.05, was recorded in Harku Municipality.

Commenting on the study, Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (IRL) said that the public sector in OECD countries spends approximately one third of its budget on public procurements, which is also one of the fields most at risk of corruption.

"It is clear that municipalities have not exhausted all existing options for preventing corruption," Reinsalu said. "This is why guidelines are being drawn up which will help municipalities assess and mitigate corruption risks and create their own internal control system with the help of practical examples. New councils to be elected soon can then organize procurements more transparently with the help of these guidelines."

Index based on public procurement transparency

Compiled under the leadership of Mihaly Fazekas, a scholar at the University of Cambridge, the corruption risk index includes five indicators which illustrate the transparency of public procurements: the number of bidders, the type of procurement procedure, the time period between the procurement announcement and the deadline for tenders, assessment criteria, and the time allotted for making decisions.

Compared to others, the most risky examples include procurements with unannounced negotiations as well as procurements with a single bidder, where the amount of time between the announcement and the deadline for tenders is either too long — a reference to legal unclarity — or too short — with the possibility of prior agreements — and the assessment criteria are not measurable.

When analyzing data about Estonia, the Analysis Division of the Ministry of Justice also took into account procurements of municipal institutions. In addition to municipal procurements, the average index may be impacted by the procurements of the municipality's companies and governed bodies, ministry spokespeople noted.

The analysis did not take into account those municipalities with fewer than four tender agreements signed. It must also be taken into account that in the EU public tender database, it is not possible to differentiate between the respective data of municipalities and cities with the same name.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of justicelocal governmentsurmas reinsalucorruptionstudiescorruption risk index


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
14.09

Outdoor political ad ban does not extend to social media, police clarifyUpdated

14.09

Child pornography case against writer continues after prosecutor's appeal

13.09

Ivanova to remain member of Center parliamentary group

13.09

New political party may be in the cards, says Savisaar

13.09

Reform expels Sukles, seven other members from party

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:18

Greece has not sent Estonia any quota refugee files since May

14:05

Study: Corruption risk in Estonian municipalities above European average

13:22

Skier Kelly Sildaru to return to Estonia following injury in New Zealand

12:15

EU should stop wasting money on projects nobody needs, says chief auditor

11:41

Brussels' BOZAR center opens new wing with digital art exhibition by KUMU

10:34

Estonian Refugee Council opens support center for refugees in Tallinn

09:16

EU's finance ministers discussing impact of digital development on finance

08:41

Coalition reaches agreement on 2018 state budget

14.09

Simson: We are close to agreeing on state budget

14.09

Tõniste: Increased revenue should not mean increased spending

14.09

MEPs call for investigation into 'Azerbaijani Laundromat'

14.09

Estonian Railways begins preparations for building Riisipere-Turba railway

14.09

Estonian arrested as spy in Russia demands Estonian-language indictment

14.09

Outdoor political ad ban does not extend to social media, police clarifyUpdated

14.09

Estonia's Cleveron to expand to British, Irish markets

14.09

Kaur Kender: The world's most diseased place for the Estonian language

14.09

Estonia's industrial production up 4.7 percent in July

14.09

Child pornography case against writer continues after prosecutor's appeal

14.09

Estonia's defense industry cluster to cooperate with German cyber authority

13.09

Mikser: Propaganda should not hide behind media freedom

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: