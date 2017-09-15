Veterinary board to begin distributing wildlife rabies vaccine

Estonia's Veterinary and Food Board (VTA) will on Monday begin a week of distributing oral rabies vaccine bait for foxes and raccoon dogs in the border regions of Northeastern and Southeastern Estonia.

The vaccine will be distributed on territory within 50 kilometers of the Russian land border in Southeastern Estonia and 30 kilometers of the Narva River in Northeastern Estonia.

It is distrubited by means of special fish meal bait pellets containing capsules of liquid rabies vaccine.

The vaccine bait, which is marked with a warning sticker, is distributed by being thrown from small, low-flying planes. The vaccine bait cubes are not distributed over towns, communities, roads or bodies of water.

"Estonia has officially been rabies-free for four years already," said VTA wildlife rabies vaccination project director Enel Niin. "As rabies is widespread among domestic animals and wildlife alike in our neighboring country, however, Estonia remains at risk of rabies."

Estonia was officially declared rabies-free in 2013.