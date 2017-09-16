news

Estonian injured in attack on London's Parsons Green station

News
Outside Parsons Green station after the attack, Sep. 16, 2017.
Outside Parsons Green station after the attack, Sep. 16, 2017. Source: (https://twitter.com/A_Littlefield)
News

According to British authorities an Estonian has been injured in the explosion of a home-made bomb inside the Parsons Green Underground station in London on Friday morning.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been informed by the British authorities that one of the injured is an Estonian. The person did not contact the embassy for consular help,” spokeswoman for the ministry, Sandra Kamilova, told BNS on Friday evening.

At least 22 people were injured in an attack on the Parsons Green station of the London Underground on Friday morning. Authorities confirmed that it was a terror attack, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack later on Friday.

According to Kamilova, the ministry is keeping an eye on the situation and asking all Estonians in the area to notify the ministry either through the reisitargalt.vm.ee website or by calling +372 5301 9999.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS, ERR

londonunited kingdomterror attack


news.err.ee

