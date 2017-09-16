news

Mikser to travel to New York for UN General Assembly ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE). Source: (Poola välisministeerium)
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) will fly to New York on Monday for a five-day visit. Mikser will join meetings and events of the opening week of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The subject of this year’s General Assembly is “Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet”. Mikser will give a speech at an associated event organized by Estonia and the European Commission about the rights of indigenous peoples, and another event organized in cooperation with the Maldives concerning the prevention of violence against children, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Saturday. He will also participate in an event focusing on the fight against sexual exploitation.

Mikser will also join a meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union discussing the situation in Libya.

A number of bilateral meetings is also on the minister’s schedule, including with delegations of Algeria, El Salvador, Grenada, India, San Marino, Singapore, and Vanuatu as well as representatives of the American Jewish Committee.

Mikser will return to Estonia on Friday next week.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

sven mikserunun general assembly


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
15.09

Estonian Refugee Council opens support center for refugees in Tallinn

14.09

Tõniste: Increased revenue should not mean increased spending

14.09

Estonian arrested as spy in Russia demands Estonian-language indictment

14.09

Outdoor political ad ban does not extend to social media, police clarifyUpdated

14.09

Child pornography case against writer continues after prosecutor's appeal

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
13:09

Mikser to travel to New York for UN General Assembly

11:11

Estonian injured in attack on London’s Parsons Green station

15.09

OECD: Estonia must invest in productivity, green energy

15.09

Ratas, Commissioner Moscovici discuss fair taxation of digital economy

15.09

Veterinary board to begin distributing wildlife rabies vaccine

15.09

European Commission approves Nordea-DNB merger in Baltics

15.09

Greece has not sent Estonia any quota refugee files since May

15.09

Study: Corruption risk in Estonian municipalities above European average

15.09

Skier Kelly Sildaru to return to Estonia following injury in New Zealand

15.09

EU should stop wasting money on projects nobody needs, says chief auditor

15.09

Brussels' BOZAR center opens new wing with digital art exhibition by KUMU

15.09

Estonian Refugee Council opens support center for refugees in Tallinn

15.09

EU's finance ministers discussing impact of digital development on finance

15.09

Coalition reaches agreement on 2018 state budget

14.09

Simson: We are close to agreeing on state budget

14.09

Tõniste: Increased revenue should not mean increased spending

14.09

MEPs call for investigation into 'Azerbaijani Laundromat'

14.09

Estonian Railways begins preparations for building Riisipere-Turba railway

14.09

Estonian arrested as spy in Russia demands Estonian-language indictment

14.09

Outdoor political ad ban does not extend to social media, police clarifyUpdated

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: