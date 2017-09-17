news

IRL chairman says party won’t support simplified naturalization procedure ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Helir-Valdor Seeder.
Helir-Valdor Seeder. Source: (ERR)
News

As chairman of IRL, Helir-Valdor Seeder leads one of the three coalition parties. Yet he disagrees with a point in the agreement his party signed with the Social Democrats and the Center Party last year that calls for a simplified naturalization procedure for the children of parents who aren’t Estonian citizens.

Seeder told ERR on Friday that this particular matter shouldn’t be touched at this point. The coalition agreement included two issues that contradicted each other, as it called for a simplified naturalization procedure for the children of Estonian residents who aren’t citizens, but also said that the fundamental principles of the Citizenship Act wouldn’t be violated.

Seeder said that a choice was needed which course the government’s policies should pursue.

The Center Party, Social Democrats, and Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) included a point in their coalition agreement last year outlining future citizenship policy. Children younger than 15 years old who were born in Estonia and whose parents either hold unspecified citizenship or are citizens of a third country, but lived permanently in Estonia before 1991, would have the chance to apply for a simplified naturalization procedure.

A condition arising from the Citizenship Act still applied to this new policy is that anyone who attained citizenship this way has to give up their citizenship of a third party when they turn 18.

Seeder was elected chairman of IRL earlier this year. He was not part to the coalition negotiations with his party’s partners in government, and has repeatedly taken positions that differ greatly from those of IRL’s leadership under his predecessor, Margus Tsahkna.

Tsahkna left the party shortly after Seeder’s election.

IRL is struggling to find its own line in the currently ongoing election campaign. The party has been on the brink of dropping below the 5-percent threshold in most of this year’s approval ratings and despite a leadership chance and gearing its platform towards conservative-nationalist voters so far hasn’t been able to improve its numbers.

The other two parties in the coalition still support the introduction of a simplified naturalization prodecure.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: ERR, BNS

irlhelir-valdor seedercitizenship


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
15.09

Study: Corruption risk in Estonian municipalities above European average

15.09

Skier Kelly Sildaru to return to Estonia following injury in New Zealand

15.09

Estonian Refugee Council opens support center for refugees in Tallinn

14.09

Tõniste: Increased revenue should not mean increased spending

14.09

Estonian arrested as spy in Russia demands Estonian-language indictment

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
12:05

IRL chairman says party won’t support simplified naturalization procedure

10:30

Finance ministers agree customs union’s 28 IT systems need work

16.09

Luik acknowledges Sweden’s efforts to improve its defensive capabilities

16.09

Meeting of EU’s finance ministers continues, discusses future of eurozone

16.09

Mikser to travel to New York for UN General Assembly

16.09

Estonian injured in attack on London’s Parsons Green station

15.09

OECD: Estonia must invest in productivity, green energy

15.09

Ratas, Commissioner Moscovici discuss fair taxation of digital economy

15.09

Veterinary board to begin distributing wildlife rabies vaccine

15.09

European Commission approves Nordea-DNB merger in Baltics

15.09

Greece has not sent Estonia any quota refugee files since May

15.09

Study: Corruption risk in Estonian municipalities above European average

15.09

Skier Kelly Sildaru to return to Estonia following injury in New Zealand

15.09

EU should stop wasting money on projects nobody needs, says chief auditor

15.09

Brussels' BOZAR center opens new wing with digital art exhibition by KUMU

15.09

Estonian Refugee Council opens support center for refugees in Tallinn

15.09

EU's finance ministers discussing impact of digital development on finance

15.09

Coalition reaches agreement on 2018 state budget

14.09

Simson: We are close to agreeing on state budget

14.09

Tõniste: Increased revenue should not mean increased spending

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: