Kontaveit kicks off Guangzhou Open with solid win

Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit (WTA 30) is off to a solid start at the Guangzhou Open in China, where players are competing for over $225,000 in prize money.

Number three seed Kontaveit, 21, sailed through the opening match against 21-year-old Italian Jasmine Paolini (WTA 132), whom she beat 6:0, 6:2 in a total of just one hour and nine minutes.

The Estonian tennis player's next opponent will be either 19-year-old Australian Lizette Carbera (WTA 153) or 19-year-old Gao Xinyu of China (WTA 187), to be determined by a match to be held on Tuesday.