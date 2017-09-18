news

Kaljulaid on working visit to New York ({{commentsTotal}})

President Kersti Kaljulaid.
President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: (Kersti Kaljulaid/Facebook)
President Kersti Kaljulaid is on a working visit to New York City this week, where she will participate in the annual UN General Assembly and deliver a speech there as well.

In addition to a number of bilateral meetings with other heads of state as well as participating in various discussions, Kaljulaid will also deliver a speech to the General Assembly on Tuesday.

During her week in New York, Kaljulaid will participate in discussions on topics including sustainable development, environmental protection, open governance, the e-state and cybersecurity as well as reducing violence against women.

In addition, the Estonian president is to take part in a series of bilateral meetings with other heads of state to discuss bilateral cooperation and Estonia's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Over the course of five days, Kaljulaid is scheduled to meet with the heads of state of Romania, Moldova, Kosovo, Bangladesh, Côte d’Ivoire, Guatemala and Nepal, among others.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

