September party ratings: SDE sees largest increase in support

The 4.1 percent increase in support for Estonia's Social Democratic Party (SDE) registered in the latest Kantar Emor survey can be attributed to the party's increased popularity among young people and those living in rural areas.

SDE's rating climbed 4.1 percent to 18.7 percent in September, the biggest change registered for any party in Estonia, according to the results of the latest survey conducted by Kantar Emor for Postimees and BNS.

"The increase took place mainly among young people, the lower income bracket and residents of rural areas," said Aivar Voog, survey expert at Kantar Emor.

Voog added, however, that as the preferences of young people have previously been known to be rather unstable, the rise in the rating of SDE may turn out to be relatively short-lived.

"People can see that, for us, reducing poverty and striving toward a more fair society is not just a pre-election promise, but values which make up the foundation of our policies," SDE chairman and Minister for Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski said, commenting on the results.

Ossinovski added that, at the same time, SDE has kept Estonia on a friendly and European course, protecting people's fundamental freedoms and democracy. "Specifically, the fundamental values that determine our future are the most important for young people, as they do not want censorship or closed borders," he said.

Reform Party remains at the top of the rankings with the support of 25.7 percent of those polled. The rating of the largest opposition party has remained stable in the range of 25.5-27.6 percent over the past four months.

Support for the Center Party, senior coalition member and runner-up in the rankings, has remained in the area of 23 percent over the past three months, coming in at 23.1 percent in September.

The opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) polled at 16.7 percent, remaining close to its all-time high in August.

The rating of the opposition Free Party continues to fluctuate, with the party registering a rating of 6.2 percent in September, compared to 11.2 percent this April.

"This demonstrates an absence of voters with stable and clear preferences among their electorate," Voog noted.

The Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) has been able to gain more exposure in the past month and their rating has once again climbed above the five percent election threshold to 5.8 percent.

"In connection with the rise in the ratings of SDE and IRL, the rating of the government coalition has improved significantly as well — to 48 percent, or the level they had at the beginning of the year," Voog noted.

Kantar Emor interviewed 1,206 voting-age Estonian citizens between the ages of 18-74 earlier in September.