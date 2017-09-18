news

Rõivas to visit Singapore, Malaysia with business delegation ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Second Vice-President of the Riigikogu Taavi Rõivas (Reform).
Second Vice-President of the Riigikogu Taavi Rõivas (Reform). Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Business

Second Vice-President of the Riigikogu Taavi Rõivas has embarked on a ten-day working visit to Singapore and Malaysia, accompanied by a 34-member business delegation, to promote international business contacts.

"More and more Estonian businesses have the ambition and capability to look beyond Estonia, and there are markets where political contacts are of significant aid in the opening of doors," Rõivas said in a press release.

"Estonia and Singapore have worked closely together in the development of e-government," he continued. "As the most important economic center of Southeast Asia, Singapore is a good place to establish a base to do business in the region. In Malaysia, we wish to raise awareness about the innovative solutions of Estonia and to invite Malaysian businesses to expand to Europe through Estonia and e-residency."

Rõivas is scheduled to meet with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, with whom he last met in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar last summer. Meetings have also been arranged with Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Charles Chong, Minister of Communication and Information Janil Puthucheary and Minister of Trade and Industry Sim Ann.

 

The main goal of the visit is to intensify economic and political cooperation between Estonia and Singapore and to open doors for Estonian businesses in the markets of Southeast Asia.

The business delegation accompanying Rõivas consists of representatives from 25 companies, mostly tech businesses but also companies from the food and defense industries. The business delegation's program has been drawn up by Enterprise Estonia.

In both Singapore and Malaysia, business seminars will take place where local businesses and investors will be offered an overview of Estonia's business environment and digital success story, as well as an opportunity to meet with Estonian business executives.

Rõivas will deliver remarks at the international tech conference Slush Singapore and will be one of the main speakers at the Innovation Labs World conference on e-government and digital society. Rõivas will also deliver a public lecture at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, the autonomous postgraduate school of the National University of Singapore.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

taavi rõivasbusinesssingaporeworking visitsmalaysia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
16.09

Luik acknowledges Sweden’s efforts to improve its defensive capabilities

16.09

Mikser to travel to New York for UN General Assembly

16.09

Estonian injured in attack on London’s Parsons Green station

15.09

Veterinary board to begin distributing wildlife rabies vaccine

15.09

Greece has not sent Estonia any quota refugee files since May

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
13:52

Interior Minister: Accepting quota refugees not planned economy

12:47

Rõivas to visit Singapore, Malaysia with business delegation

11:50

Ilves: Legislation more important than technology in creating digital state

10:48

September party ratings: SDE sees largest increase in support

09:53

Kaljulaid on working visit to New York

08:51

Kontaveit starts off Guangzhou Open with solid win

17.09

Paet: EU mustn’t forget case of Estonian ship guards imprisoned in India

17.09

IRL chairman says party won’t support simplified naturalization procedure

17.09

Finance ministers agree customs union’s 28 IT systems need work

16.09

Luik acknowledges Sweden’s efforts to improve its defensive capabilities

16.09

Meeting of EU’s finance ministers continues, discusses future of eurozone

16.09

Mikser to travel to New York for UN General Assembly

16.09

Estonian injured in attack on London’s Parsons Green station

15.09

OECD: Estonia must invest in productivity, green energy

15.09

Ratas, Commissioner Moscovici discuss fair taxation of digital economy

15.09

Veterinary board to begin distributing wildlife rabies vaccine

15.09

European Commission approves Nordea-DNB merger in Baltics

15.09

Greece has not sent Estonia any quota refugee files since May

15.09

Study: Corruption risk in Estonian municipalities above European average

15.09

Skier Kelly Sildaru to return to Estonia following injury in New Zealand

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: