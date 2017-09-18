Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Sept. 18-24

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "This week, we will connect you with comedy, folk culture, pop culture, documentary films, art and the Estonian language! Have a wonderful week!"

Ongoing - Monday, Oct. 9

Holger Loodus' solo exhibition "Journey to the End of the World"

Tallinn Art Hall Gallery

Holger Loodus' exhibition "Journey to the End of the World" at the Art Hall Gallery revolves around three events that initially seem unrelated: the trip of Matthew Henson, a black explorer, to the North Pole with Robert Peary in 1909; the simultaneous arrival of artist Joseph Beuys' shamanistic myth creation and social activism on the 20th century art scene more than half a century later; and the anonymous flows of refugees, which, during a short but intensive period, moved through the Arctic region from Russia to Norway two years ago. These events are connected by the North Pole, the beginning and end of journeys, and the various means, which have changed over time, for arriving there.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Kumu Documentary: "Listen to Me Marlon"

Kumu Auditorium, Tallinn

With exclusive access to his extraordinary unseen and unheard personal archive, including hundreds of hours of audio recorded over the course of his life, this is the definitive Marlon Brando cinema documentary.

Wednesday, Sept. 20 - Sunday, Sept. 24

15th Matsalu Nature Film Festival (MAFF)

Lihula Community Centre / Tallinn Zoo Nature Education Centre / Ilon's Wonderland, Haapsalu

The MAFF is an annual nature film event. It has been named after the nearby Matsalu National Park, which is one of largest bird sanctuaries in Europe. The festival promotes nature-oriented and sustainable ways of life and respect for the nature-connected traditions of indigenous people. The MAFF showcases a variety of new international films about nature, wildlife, expeditions, environment, sustainability, biodiversity, conservation — films that depict nature in its diversity and films about the coexistence of man and nature.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Estonian Language Café for foreign students

Tartu Public Library

At the language café "Know the City of Tartu," you can practice speaking Estonian and make new acquaintances all at once. Everyone who wants to be able to manage in the Estonian language in everyday communication is welcome!

Friday, Sept. 22 - Sunday, Sept. 24

XIII Estonian Islands' Folk Days "Instrument and Playing an Instrument"

Island of Vomsi

The Estonian islands are coming together for their 13th annual joint Folk Days, which will kick off with a concert by talharpa band Puuluup in Vormsi's only tavern. On Saturday there will be a parade, a visit to a church and opportunities to learn more about the talharpa, Vormsi's ancient traditional instrument. After a collective lunch, festivalgoers will have the opportunity to take part in several exciting workshops. Most activities are suitable for children and adults alike.

Saturday, Sept. 23

5th Annual Tilt International Improv Festival presents: The Moment (FIN/USA), "Here, Now" / Rocky Amaretto (NLD), "Everybody has one"

St. Catherine's Church, Tallinn

Improv differs from classical theater in that the entire performance is invented on the spot, inspired from suggestions given by the audience. Every performance is unique and will never be seen again, because it's impossible to improvise the same story twice. Tilt brings you the best improv actors and teachers from Estonia and all over the world! Tilt — theater like never before (and also never again)!

Saturday, Sept. 23 - Sunday, Sept. 24

Japanese Pop Culture Festival "AniMatsuri"

Various locations, Tartu

This festival is dedicated to Japanese animation and pop culture and is being held in Tartu for the 11th time. It's a two-day festival aimed primarily at young people, bringing enthusiasts together from Estonia as well as abroad.

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.