news

Ratas: Cooperation must be improved to promote business interests abroad ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center).
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center). Source: (Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR)
Business

In order to increase the export capability of Estonian businesses and promote new investments, it is necessary that various organizations cooperate better and more consistently, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said in the Riigikogu on Monday.

Answering questions posed by the opposition in the Riigikogu on Monday, Ratas said that the success of the Estonian economy depends to a great extent on the ability to include export markets and attract foreign investments.

"The small size of the Estonian economy forces us to be as open to the world as possible," Ratas was quoted by spokespeople as saying.

In order for the Estonian economy to continue to grow, Estonia has to export goods and services which have a bigger added value than before. "Thankfully, Estonia's exports are once again somewhat growing since our main export markets are recovering from the crisis that started a decade ago," said the Prime Minister. "At the same time, no substantial improvement has been recorded in the added value of export. Therefore it is important to keep an eye on our competitive ability."

In order for Estonia's competitive ability to grow, investments into undertakings which require a lot of capital and intellectual property must be increased, Ratas said.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

jüri ratasexportsinvestments


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
18.09

Kaljulaid on working visit to New York

18.09

Kontaveit starts off Guangzhou Open with solid win

17.09

Paet: EU mustn’t forget case of Estonian ship guards imprisoned in India

17.09

IRL chairman says party won’t support simplified naturalization procedure

16.09

Luik acknowledges Sweden’s efforts to improve its defensive capabilities

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
09:49

8 in 10 Estonian households have mobile internet connection

08:51

Ratas: Cooperation must be improved to promote business interests abroad

18.09

Coalition shuffles Riigikogu committee members to maintain majority

18.09

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Sept. 18-24

18.09

RB Rail joint venture cancels meeting with opposing Estonian NGO

18.09

Taxify hopes to get back on London roads by next week

18.09

Interior Minister: Accepting quota refugees not planned economy

18.09

Rõivas to visit Singapore, Malaysia with business delegation

18.09

Ilves: Legislation more important than technology in creating digital state

18.09

September party ratings: SDE sees largest increase in support

18.09

Kaljulaid on working visit to New York

18.09

Kontaveit starts off Guangzhou Open with solid win

17.09

Paet: EU mustn’t forget case of Estonian ship guards imprisoned in India

17.09

IRL chairman says party won’t support simplified naturalization procedure

17.09

Finance ministers agree customs union’s 28 IT systems need work

16.09

Luik acknowledges Sweden’s efforts to improve its defensive capabilities

16.09

Meeting of EU’s finance ministers continues, discusses future of eurozone

16.09

Mikser to travel to New York for UN General Assembly

16.09

Estonian injured in attack on London’s Parsons Green station

15.09

OECD: Estonia must invest in productivity, green energy

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: