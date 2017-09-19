Ratas: Cooperation must be improved to promote business interests abroad

In order to increase the export capability of Estonian businesses and promote new investments, it is necessary that various organizations cooperate better and more consistently, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said in the Riigikogu on Monday.

Answering questions posed by the opposition in the Riigikogu on Monday, Ratas said that the success of the Estonian economy depends to a great extent on the ability to include export markets and attract foreign investments.

"The small size of the Estonian economy forces us to be as open to the world as possible," Ratas was quoted by spokespeople as saying.

In order for the Estonian economy to continue to grow, Estonia has to export goods and services which have a bigger added value than before. "Thankfully, Estonia's exports are once again somewhat growing since our main export markets are recovering from the crisis that started a decade ago," said the Prime Minister. "At the same time, no substantial improvement has been recorded in the added value of export. Therefore it is important to keep an eye on our competitive ability."

In order for Estonia's competitive ability to grow, investments into undertakings which require a lot of capital and intellectual property must be increased, Ratas said.