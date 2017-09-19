news

State weighing consumer protection, technical regulatory authority merger ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The Consumer Protection Board may be merged with the Technical Regulatory Authority.
The Consumer Protection Board may be merged with the Technical Regulatory Authority. Source: (Liis Treimann/Postimees/Scanpix)
News

Estonia's State Support Service Centre (RTK) is conducting an analysis regarding the possible merger of the Consumer Protection Board and the Technical Regulatory Authority (TJA).

In order to achieve this goal, the RTK must analyze the tasks and resources of both the Consumer Protection Board and the Technical Regulatory Authority. One important objective is to contribute more resources to activities with greater impact — based on, among other things, the organization's goals, the protection of citizen, consumer and business interests as well as the ensuring of the safety thereof, the public procurement for the analysis stated.

Also noted in the procurement documment is that it is important to ensure a smaller administrative burden on clients in a situation where market and safety oversight are provided by other institutions in addition to the Consumer Protection Board and Technical Regulatory Authority as well.

The RTK hopes that the analyses conducted by the service provider will highlight the best possible solutions for optimization and restructuring as well as the possible effects thereof on the fulfillment of tasks by a competent authority and the quality and accessibility of public services.

The Consumer Protection Board is a government authority which falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. Its primary duty is to protect the rights and interests of consumers in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act and other legislation.

The Technical Regulatory Authority (TJA) likewise falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. Its goal, according to the TJA homepage, is to help implement national economic policy by improving safety, organizing the expedient use of limited resources and increasing the reliability of products in the fields of manufacturing environments, industrial equipment and railway and electronic communication.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

state agenciesconsumer protection boardtechnical regulatory authority


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
18.09

Kaljulaid on working visit to New York

18.09

Kontaveit starts off Guangzhou Open with solid win

17.09

Paet: EU mustn’t forget case of Estonian ship guards imprisoned in India

17.09

IRL chairman says party won’t support simplified naturalization procedure

16.09

Luik acknowledges Sweden’s efforts to improve its defensive capabilities

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
10:50

State weighing consumer protection, technical regulatory authority merger

09:49

8 in 10 Estonian households have mobile internet connection

08:51

Ratas: Cooperation must be improved to promote business interests abroad

18.09

Coalition shuffles Riigikogu committee members to maintain majority

18.09

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Sept. 18-24

18.09

RB Rail joint venture cancels meeting with opposing Estonian NGO

18.09

Taxify hopes to get back on London roads by next week

18.09

Interior Minister: Accepting quota refugees not planned economy

18.09

Rõivas to visit Singapore, Malaysia with business delegation

18.09

Ilves: Legislation more important than technology in creating digital state

18.09

September party ratings: SDE sees largest increase in support

18.09

Kaljulaid on working visit to New York

18.09

Kontaveit starts off Guangzhou Open with solid win

17.09

Paet: EU mustn’t forget case of Estonian ship guards imprisoned in India

17.09

IRL chairman says party won’t support simplified naturalization procedure

17.09

Finance ministers agree customs union’s 28 IT systems need work

16.09

Luik acknowledges Sweden’s efforts to improve its defensive capabilities

16.09

Meeting of EU’s finance ministers continues, discusses future of eurozone

16.09

Mikser to travel to New York for UN General Assembly

16.09

Estonian injured in attack on London’s Parsons Green station

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: