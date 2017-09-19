State weighing consumer protection, technical regulatory authority merger

Estonia's State Support Service Centre (RTK) is conducting an analysis regarding the possible merger of the Consumer Protection Board and the Technical Regulatory Authority (TJA).

In order to achieve this goal, the RTK must analyze the tasks and resources of both the Consumer Protection Board and the Technical Regulatory Authority. One important objective is to contribute more resources to activities with greater impact — based on, among other things, the organization's goals, the protection of citizen, consumer and business interests as well as the ensuring of the safety thereof, the public procurement for the analysis stated.

Also noted in the procurement documment is that it is important to ensure a smaller administrative burden on clients in a situation where market and safety oversight are provided by other institutions in addition to the Consumer Protection Board and Technical Regulatory Authority as well.

The RTK hopes that the analyses conducted by the service provider will highlight the best possible solutions for optimization and restructuring as well as the possible effects thereof on the fulfillment of tasks by a competent authority and the quality and accessibility of public services.

The Consumer Protection Board is a government authority which falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. Its primary duty is to protect the rights and interests of consumers in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act and other legislation.

The Technical Regulatory Authority (TJA) likewise falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. Its goal, according to the TJA homepage, is to help implement national economic policy by improving safety, organizing the expedient use of limited resources and increasing the reliability of products in the fields of manufacturing environments, industrial equipment and railway and electronic communication.