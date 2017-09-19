news

ASF detected on pig farm in Lääne County ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
A farm on which ASF was detected being placed under quarantine. Photo is illustrative.
A farm on which ASF was detected being placed under quarantine. Photo is illustrative. Source: (ERR)
Business

The Estonian Food and Veterinary Board (VTA) has diagnosed African swine fever (ASF) in pigs on a farm with 6,800 pigs belonging to Linnamäe Peekon OÜ in Lääne-Nigula Municipality, Western Estonia.

The VTA received a call on Monday morning stating that increased mortality had been detected on the farm. The last time the VTA had examined the farm for ASF was at the end of August, and no breaches in biosecurity were detected at the time.

On Tuesday morning, the VTA lab confirmed that ASF was on the farm, after which the farm was quarantined.

An epidemiological expert analysis is being carried out on the farm to determine how the virus reached the farm. In addition, the pigs are to be killed and the carcasses disposed of by AS Vireen.

ASF is widely spread in countries neighboring Estonia. To date, the virus has reached 75 Polish farms as well as eight Lithuanian farms, including a farm with 25,000 pigs. In Latvia, six cases of ASF in domestic pigs have been registered this year.

ASF has been detected on three Estonian farms so far this year.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

asffarms


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
18.09

September party ratings: SDE sees largest increase in support

18.09

Kaljulaid on working visit to New York

18.09

Kontaveit starts off Guangzhou Open with solid win

17.09

Paet: EU mustn’t forget case of Estonian ship guards imprisoned in India

17.09

IRL chairman says party won’t support simplified naturalization procedure

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:47

Defense chief: Russia would intervene militarily in Belarus if needed

13:48

ASF detected on pig farm in Lääne County

11:47

Defense minister: Funding national defense remains a priority

10:50

State weighing consumer protection, technical regulatory authority merger

09:49

8 in 10 Estonian households have mobile internet connection

08:51

Ratas: Cooperation must be improved to promote business interests abroad

18.09

Coalition shuffles Riigikogu committee members to maintain majority

18.09

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Sept. 18-24

18.09

RB Rail joint venture cancels meeting with opposing Estonian NGO

18.09

Taxify hopes to get back on London roads by next week

18.09

Interior Minister: Accepting quota refugees not planned economy

18.09

Rõivas to visit Singapore, Malaysia with business delegation

18.09

Ilves: Legislation more important than technology in creating digital state

18.09

September party ratings: SDE sees largest increase in support

18.09

Kaljulaid on working visit to New York

18.09

Kontaveit starts off Guangzhou Open with solid win

17.09

Paet: EU mustn’t forget case of Estonian ship guards imprisoned in India

17.09

IRL chairman says party won’t support simplified naturalization procedure

17.09

Finance ministers agree customs union’s 28 IT systems need work

16.09

Luik acknowledges Sweden’s efforts to improve its defensive capabilities

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: