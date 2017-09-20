news

Ratas, Commission Vice-President Šefčovič meet to discuss energy issues

Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič.
Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič. Source: (Rastislav Polak/EU2016 SK)
On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with Vice-President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič to discuss energy infrastructure projects, the Clean Energy package and other energy sector-related matters.

Ratas and Šefčovič opened the meeting by discussing the synchronization of Baltic power systems with Poland and Europe.

"The synchronization of Baltic power systems needs to meet three objectives — guarantee a high security and independence of electricity supply, secure the functioning of the electricity market, and ensure the lowest expenses for the consumer," Ratas said according to government spokespeople. "As this project is of great importance for energy security as well, the decisions made must be based on thorough research."

The issue of the regional LNG terminal was likewise touched upon during th meeting. "From the beginning of the process, we have held the view that a regional LNG terminal should be established based on market logic," said the prime minister. "The solution should be cost-efficient and sustainable in the long run. The LNG terminal project will affect all three Baltic countries, which is why it is important to determine a suitable solution together."

On the subject of the Clean Energy package, Ratas thanked the European Commission for smooth and successful cooperation. "The procedure of the Clean Energy package is advancing well and we hope to reach agreements concerning several issues by the end of the year," noted the Estonian head of government. "This is a complex and multifaceted question, for which we, as a presiding country, must find a functional compromise for all member states."

Šefčovič is visiting Estonia in relation to the high-level electricity market conference, which took place on Tuesday, as well as Wednesday's informal meeting of energy ministers of the European Union.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Editor: Aili Vahtla


