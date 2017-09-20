news

August industrial producer price index up 4.7 percent

Employees at an Arcwood (Peetri Puit) factory in Põlva.
Employees at an Arcwood (Peetri Puit) factory in Põlva. Source: (Jaanus Lensment/Postimees/Scanpix)
According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Wednesday, the producer price index of industrial output increased 0.8 percent compared to July and 4.7 percent compared to August 2016.

Compared to the previous month, the producer price index in August was affected more than average by an increase in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment, in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply as well as in the manufacture of wood and wood products, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of chemicals and beverages.

Compared to last August, the index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in the manufacture of fuel oils, electronic equipment and milk products as well as in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.

This August, the export price index increased by 1.2 percent compared to July and by 5.7 percent on year.

Compared to the previous month, the prices of articles of peat, electricity and electronic equipment increased more than average in August, while the prices of chemical products, rubber and plastic products as well as metal products decreased.

This August, the import price index remained unchanged compared to July and increased by 3.9 percent compared to August 2016.

Compared to the previous month, the prices of agricultural products, various machinery and equipment as well as metals decreased more than average in August, while the prices of electricity, petroleum products, articles of leather and footwear increased.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

