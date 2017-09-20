Poll: Center Party could earn quarter of votes in local elections

If October's local government council elections were held tomorrow, the Center Party would be victorious, earning a quarter of all votes, figures from a survey commissioned by BNS and Postimees and conducted by pollster Kantar Emor show.

According to the results of the survey, the Center Party would receive altogether 25.1 percent of votes in local elections, followed by election coalitions and independent candidates with 22 percent, the Reform Party with 19 percent, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 15.1 percent and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) with 10.6 percent of votes.

The Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) with 4.7 percent and other parties with a total of 3.4 percent did not exceed the five-percent election threshold.

A total of 24.3 percent of respondents were unsure of their preferences in September.

The answers of the people who listed "no preference" as to party identification were eliminated from the outcome to make it as comparable as possible with the outcome of local elections held during the survey period.

Kantar Emor interviewed 1,449 voting-age citizens between the ages of 16-74 online between Sept. 8-14.