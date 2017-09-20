news

NATO to strengthen Baltic region defense with air, naval forces ({{commentsTotal}})

News
NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Sir James Everard and Gen. Riho Terras in Tallinn on Wednesday. Sept. 20, 2017.
NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Sir James Everard and Gen. Riho Terras in Tallinn on Wednesday. Sept. 20, 2017. Source: (mil.ee)
News

NATO is planning on strengthening the NATO battle groups stationed in the Baltic countries and Poland with air force and naval elements, NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe (DSACEUR) Gen. Sir James Everard said on a visit to Tallinn on Wednesday.

"NATO's army units have integrated very well and quickly here, but we must strengthen them with air force and naval elements," Everard was quoted by spokespeople for the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) as saying. "This is our next challenge in the Baltic countries and in Poland."

According to Everard, cooperation is extremely important first and foremost between the army and the air forces and it would enable to improve the deterrence and defense capabilities of the battle groups stationed in the region even further. He said that the visit of the British fighters to Estonia in August will not be the last and more of these kinds of cooperation exercises with the local NATO battle group will be planned in the future.

"For me, the most pleasing thing was that we saw eye-to-eye with our Estonian colleagues on what should be done next," Everard said. "I am satisfied with the progress so far, but there is a lot to be done still."

On a two-day visit to Estonia, Gen. Sir James Everard met with Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence Jonatan Vseviov and Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Gen. Riho Terras, visited Ämari Air Base and laid a wreath at the base of the War of Independence Victory Column in Tallinn. Everard was also given an overview of the regional security situation, the activities of the British-led NATO battle group stationed in Estonia and the joint Russian-Belarusian exercise Zapad 2017.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

natonato battle groupbalticsdsaceurjames evera


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
19.09

Korb denies Savisaar's connection to Kofkin's kiosk business

19.09

Defense chief: Russia would intervene militarily in Belarus if needed

19.09

Defense minister: Funding national defense remains a priority

19.09

State weighing consumer protection, technical regulatory authority merger

18.09

Coalition shuffles Riigikogu committee members to maintain majority

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:46

NATO to strengthen Baltic region defense with air, naval forces

13:51

Elering: Baltic power grid's autonomous capacity should be strengthened

12:48

Poll: Center Party could earn quarter of votes in local elections

11:50

Wednesday hearing in Savisaar trial canceled after Kutser falls ill

10:49

August industrial producer price index up 4.7 percent

09:47

Kaljulaid to UN General Assembly: Strong UN needed to address challenges

08:52

Ratas, Commission Vice-President Šefčovič meet to discuss energy issues

19.09

Ratas in Poland: Cooperation unites EU in common security, economic space

19.09

Korb denies Savisaar's connection to Kofkin's kiosk business

19.09

Environmental activists take legal action against €1 billion pulp mill plan

19.09

Defense chief: Russia would intervene militarily in Belarus if needed

19.09

ASF detected on pig farm in Lääne County

19.09

Defense minister: Funding national defense remains a priority

19.09

State weighing consumer protection, technical regulatory authority merger

19.09

8 in 10 Estonian households have mobile internet connection

19.09

Ratas: Cooperation must be improved to promote business interests abroad

18.09

Coalition shuffles Riigikogu committee members to maintain majority

18.09

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Sept. 18-24

18.09

RB Rail joint venture cancels meeting with opposing Estonian NGO

18.09

Taxify hopes to get back on London roads by next week

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: