Estonian observer: We were shown action of defensive nature at Zapad

Representatives of seven countries invited to observe Zapad, the large-scale Russia-Belarus joint military exercise, in Belarus under the Vienna document were shown action of defensive nature, and the number of personnel that they saw was smaller than the declared maximum numbers, an Estonian observer who was present at the exercise said.

"What we saw was basically of defensive nature by all means," the observer, Lt. Col. Kaupo Kiis, told BNS on Wednesday. He said that the joint Russia-Belarus exercise, just like the military exercises held in Estonia, started with an imitated invasion by an enemy, which was then halted and the enemy eventually driven out of the country.

On the first day operations of the air force took place, on the second day it was action by the ground forces and on the third day an air defense operation took place. On the last day, Wednesday, a large-scale operation took place that was watched also by the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, foreign defense attaches and representatives of NATO, the UN, the Red Cross and the OSCE.

Kiis said that the number of personnel seen by the observers was smaller than what Belarus had declared.

"The kind of number of people that was declared by the different sides we never saw. There may have been more, because Belarus is big, but I guess that I didn't see 5,000 on different days combined," the officer said.

Moscow and Minsk have said that 12,700 personnel were to take part in Zapad, including about 7,200 from Belarus and about 5,500 from Russia. Of the Russian personnel up to 3,000 were to take part in the exercise in Belarus. Representatives of NATO meanwhile have questioned these numbers as too small.

Kiis pointed out that the exercise was held in two stages, of which the observers invited under the OSCE Vienna document saw the second stage. "We don't know what happened in the first stage because Russian soldiers were given honors after the end of the first stage," he said.

Kiis said that the actions of offensive nature spoken about in international media may have taken place in the first stage, but since he did not see it, he can not confirm of deny this

"This is all that was shown to us, that was spoken to us. I can speak about these things," he said.

The active phase of the exercise lasted from Sept. 14 through 20.

"And one more thing — we could not speak to conscripts, regardless of our repeated requests, to ask about their opinion. We could speak though to senior officers of various ranks on both the Russian and the Belarusian side," the Estonian observer said.

The Estonian officer was an observer at Zapad alongside officers from Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine, Sweden and Norway. Each of the countries sent two observers.