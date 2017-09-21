news

Center to expel members running in election coalitions following elections

Center Party Secretary General Mihhail Korb.
Center Party Secretary General Mihhail Korb. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
The Center Party has said that it will await proposals from its regional chapters following the Oct. 15 local elections regarding the expulsion of party members who ran as candidates on the tickets of election coalitions.

47 individuals who are running against the party in Tallinn, Saare County and Tartu County have already been expelled. The Center Party's regional chapters will likely address the remainder after the local government council elections taking place next month, party secretary general Mihhail Korb told BNS on Wednesday.

According to Korb, as things currently stand, no other chapter has come up with a proposal to expel such members from the party.

"This may be due to various reasons — maybe they will discuss the matter after the elections," he offered. "The practice is that, following the elections, the bureau will check over all tickets and inform the board who ran on what ticket. I know there are quite a number of such places in Estonia."

Party members in Viljandi chapter not to be expelled

Regional paper Sakala reported in its Wednesday edition that the board of the Viljandi chapter of the Center Party has determined that about a dozen people who have decided to run on the ticket of an election coalition in the emerging Mulgi and Põhja-Sakala Municipalities may remain members of the party.

"They are not standing against the party," said regional chapter chairman Helmut Hallemaa "This is something that arose from the administrative reform, which made these people prefer an election coalition to their party."

According to Hallemaa, it has been kept in mind that in Viljandi County, large regions that used to bee very independent of one another are merging under the nationwide administrative reform.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

